The Daily Show posted a mind-boggling game of Spot the Difference with America’s Iraq and Venezuela announcements, and it’s uncanny

As Donald Trump continues to brush aside just about every issue connected to the US capture of Venezuela’s President Maduro apart from how they’re going to fix its oil infrastructure, people are finding themselves experiencing deja vu relating to the US invasion of Iraq.

The Daily Show pretty much saw it coming a mile away. Here’s what they posted last month.

TikTok users raised an eyebrow.

Not even 30 and I’ve heard this like three times.

terkois52

I am so sick of the USA.

lizvlx

Well, damn.

quophie_morgan

Inevitably, the clip has been all over the internet. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

Same movie.

Different characters. — WIZ (@WizXRP) January 3, 2026

MAGA supporters realizing that they fell for the same shit for the 100th time https://t.co/alZhHZeW1c pic.twitter.com/p63OGryYTo — Chopped shyt (@Fidleytickle) January 5, 2026

It’s been 20+ years. They got an entirely new generation of idiots to eat this shit up. https://t.co/t1i4BZ13uo — Zak (@zakzimmmy) January 3, 2026

This was masterful https://t.co/Fs1YRi0nJ9 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 4, 2026

When you don't learn from history. https://t.co/Oadnf3OXBF — Megatron’s employee of the month (@Protoman500) January 4, 2026

Bruh, like the play was clearly there from the beginning. Think about it, name a country that The USA has successfully liberated and brought democracy and freedom to it? https://t.co/SK8pCZ0If8 pic.twitter.com/iZ55lqRfug — Witty Drago (@QMLMo) January 4, 2026

The Republicans have used the same propaganda for decades. It works very well. https://t.co/vYrgeqYAqq — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) January 4, 2026

I knew the reasons they were giving to start the Iraq war was a sham, and the reasons this administration is giving to attack Venezuela is a total sham, too https://t.co/LIWtqCpPEZ — Michelle Sichak (@MichelleSichak) January 4, 2026

We can’t argue with the suggestion that Trump is a massive weapon.

Weapon of mass destruction WMD! pic.twitter.com/Lsqvj66ps0 — Maverick (@born2rule28) January 4, 2026

Source Daily Show Image Screengrab