Trump and his Venezuela team desperately tried and failed to recreate Obama’s iconic Bin Laden raid photo – 16 brutally funny responses

Michael White. Updated January 4th, 2026

There’s only one story in town this weekend and it’s the US’s surprise attack on Venezuela and the capture of the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

As the world continued to grapple with what it all means, the White House released images of Trump and his team observing the mission, which they dubbed ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’.
The photos show Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, among others, in what looks like a makeshift ‘SCIF’ (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) room at Mar-a-Lago.

And it brought to mind the photo of another US mission: Barack Obama’s 2011 raid on Abbottabad, Pakistan to capture and kill Osama bin Laden.

People on social media were quick to point out the differences between the 2011 photos and the 2025 ones. For one thing, there’s the shabby black curtains around the room, which don’t seem very secure. And, ah yes, then there’s the fact that Twitter/X seems to be open on one of the big screens.

.

Needless to say, people are mocking the Trump-Venezuela photo ops all the way to Caracas and back – starting with this modern classic mash-up video comparing Obama and Trump’s speaking styles when announcing major events like this.

Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse