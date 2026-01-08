The Mayor of Minneapolis had one message to ICE after their brutal killing of a 37-year-old woman – “Get the f*ck out out of Minneapolis”

US ice Minneapolis

CW: images and descriptions of violence.

The news coming out of the US today is particularly devastating, as clips of an ICE agent killing a 37-year-old mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, tell a very different story to the one being spouted by the united liars of the Trump regime.

Watched by her distraught wife, Ms Good was seen trying to turn her car away from the ICE officer who shot her three times, before walking back to his car unharmed, and leaving the scene within minutes of the incident.

This angle shows Trump’s ICE agent standing on the side of the vehicle and firing into the open window at the driver. This was murder. [image or embed] — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:55 PM

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a frank and understandably emotional press conference, in which he reacted to the immediate spin machine that is trying to smear the victim as a terrorist who had been trying to assault the agent with her car.

Mayor Jacob Frey: "They are already trying to spin this as an action of self defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2026 at 6:39 PM

Mayor Frey also had an unequivocal message for ICE.

While people ultimately want an end to ICE violence and accountability for this killing, they were glad to hear the mayor refusing to temper his language.

ICE needs to get the fuck out of everywhere. Noem needs to be indicted, arrested and stand trial for murder. — Kim Noreen (@kimnoreen.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:59 PM

ANY dem that does not adopt this rhetoric IMMEDIATELY must be primaried. @amyklobuchar.com do better — PlayingPolitics (@playingpolitics.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:43 PM

This is the way! Stand up people. They will kill us all. Get the fuck out of our cities. Thank you Mayor Frey. — Angele (@angeledehart.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:48 PM

This Jacob Frey speech is incredible. "To ICE: Get the fuck out of Minneapolis." — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:40 PM

Jacob Frey I was not familiar with your game — Bravoholics 4 brad lander (@gossipprotocol.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:44 PM

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey should run for Governor of Minnesota. He gets it. He speaks the truth. And he clearly does not give a shit about how his words poll in real time. Minnesota deserves leaders who lead, not ones who focus group their courage. Jacob Frey is one of them. — Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 4:18 AM

I live here and this is gonna get really, reaqlly bad. DHS is lying about what happened, as video has shown. The level of anger is on level with the George Floyd situation. — JenMNGal (@jenmngal.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:49 PM

The people of the US have been here before, many times. This sentiment was echoed right across social media.

When they arrest the bastard that shot her and charge him with murder, I'll gladly stand up and cheer. Until then, I prefer to wait and see if THIS TIME there will be JUSTICE. — Linda (@ggvotesblue.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:08 PM

Source ATRupar Image Screengrab