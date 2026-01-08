RFK Jr. reported that Trump has ordered an end to obesity, and the internet said the quiet part out loud – 17 tasty takedowns

US donald trump health RFK Jr.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – RFK Jr. – is shaking up the American diet, widely acknowledged to be particularly unhealthy.

His new dietary guidelines for Americans take a different view of the food pyramid, pushing a more 1950s approach to food, shying away from the ultra-processed foods that are known to cause a number of health issues, but also heavily pushing saturated fats – a cause of obesity, heart disease and strokes.

BREAKING: The Trump Administration announces the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, putting REAL FOOD back at the center of health. https://t.co/tkGF01onpm pic.twitter.com/1zTLSKdE7R — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 7, 2026

He unveiled the changes at a press conference, during which he made this comment.

RFK JR on Obesity: President Trump has ordered it to end. pic.twitter.com/SF7yr5TYRV — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

Oh, well if Trump has ordered obesity to end, we’re sure that’ll do the trick. If only Jamie Oliver had tried it, instead of wanging on about Turkey Twizzlers.

Of course, there were a couple of issues with the idea of this particular president throwing his weight around on the topic, not the least of them being a recent report into his incredibly unhealthy reliance on fast food in large quantities.

Finally, Trump's diet! Oh my god. The piece closes with RNC Chair Joe Gruters saying he was "shocked" to witness Trump eat "french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish" in one sitting (5/6) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026

Perhaps he intends to eat all the unhealthy food, so that it’s not available for his fellow Americans. It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it.

We’re not in the habit of fat-shaming people. In fact, we’d much rather shame him for being a war-mongering, insurrection-inciting, morally bankrupt, tax-evading, adjudicated sex offender – but that all took a back seat as people responded to RFK Jr’s statement.

1.

2.

Did he order it after he ate a quarter pounder, Big Mac, filet o fish, and fries? https://t.co/tGVPwQtdbj — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) January 7, 2026

3.

BREAKING: Ted Bundy has ordered an end to serial killers — America 1st Democrat (@America1stDem) January 7, 2026

4.

Would a real journalist please ask Mr Kennedy, to the objective eye, if Mr Trump is “obese?” — Michael F Ozaki MD (@brontyman) January 7, 2026

5.

There’s just something so utterly bizarre about a guy who fried his fucking voice doing heroin telling the country how to live healthier lives. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 7, 2026

6.

Why didn’t other Presidents think of ordering an end to obesity? I see a Nobel Prize incoming. — ⚖️ Marc Chandler (@Pitbull_Lawyer) January 7, 2026

7.

Trump "orders" obesity gone? His admin guts SNAP funding, rolls back school nutrition rules, and freezes FDA salt limits. Yet 42% of adults remain obese, costing $210B/year. Magic over medicine? Now they'll blame "deep state" when biology defies decree. A con: sabotaging health… — White House Xray (@xray_media) January 7, 2026

8.

So, the fat man who lives almost exclusively on Big Macs and fries, is telling us how to eat now? pic.twitter.com/zbN6jR2ZWQ — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) January 7, 2026

