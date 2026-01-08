US donald trump health RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. reported that Trump has ordered an end to obesity, and the internet said the quiet part out loud – 17 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 8th, 2026

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – RFK Jr. – is shaking up the American diet, widely acknowledged to be particularly unhealthy.

His new dietary guidelines for Americans take a different view of the food pyramid, pushing a more 1950s approach to food, shying away from the ultra-processed foods that are known to cause a number of health issues, but also heavily pushing saturated fats – a cause of obesity, heart disease and strokes.

He unveiled the changes at a press conference, during which he made this comment.

Oh, well if Trump has ordered obesity to end, we’re sure that’ll do the trick. If only Jamie Oliver had tried it, instead of wanging on about Turkey Twizzlers.

Of course, there were a couple of issues with the idea of this particular president throwing his weight around on the topic, not the least of them being a recent report into his incredibly unhealthy reliance on fast food in large quantities.

Perhaps he intends to eat all the unhealthy food, so that it’s not available for his fellow Americans. It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it.

We’re not in the habit of fat-shaming people. In fact, we’d much rather shame him for being a war-mongering, insurrection-inciting, morally bankrupt, tax-evading, adjudicated sex offender – but that all took a back seat as people responded to RFK Jr’s statement.

