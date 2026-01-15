US greenland white house

The White House’s ‘Which way, Greenland man?’ meme disturbed on so many levels and got all the responses it deserved

Saul Hutson. Updated January 15th, 2026

The White House social media team is at it again. And by “it,” we mean “posting outrageously dangerous propaganda with unmissable echoes from another time in history that the entire world wished never happened.”

Here is their post, which we’re assuming is an attempt at trying to “own” Greenland? Or the ‘libtards’? Or Joe Biden? Or … something else?

Big miss. Not only is this a gross mis-read of the situation, it’s also coming from extremely disturbing origins, according to this observer.

And here’s the book.

4.

Once the Photoshoppers of Twitter got a hold of the image, they quickly jumped into “fixed it for you” mode.

8.

The rest of the replies deconstructed the details of what the image presents. It wasn’t the dunk the White House thought it was.

And finally, there was the basic schoolboy error that underpinned the whole thing.

Totally on-brand Trump, that.

READ MORE

A reporter joyously owned Donald Trump with a real-time fact check and much more of this sort of thing please

Source: Twitter @WhiteHouse