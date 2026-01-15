The White House’s ‘Which way, Greenland man?’ meme disturbed on so many levels and got all the responses it deserved

US greenland white house

The White House social media team is at it again. And by “it,” we mean “posting outrageously dangerous propaganda with unmissable echoes from another time in history that the entire world wished never happened.”

Here is their post, which we’re assuming is an attempt at trying to “own” Greenland? Or the ‘libtards’? Or Joe Biden? Or … something else?

Big miss. Not only is this a gross mis-read of the situation, it’s also coming from extremely disturbing origins, according to this observer.

THIS IS A REFERENCE TO A NEO NAZI BOOK CALLED “WHICH WAY WESTERN MAN”! PLEASE PAY ATTENTION PEOPLE!! https://t.co/e4wTQv3q6E pic.twitter.com/Laaja6wg7a — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) January 14, 2026

The White House is openly aligning itself with this book. https://t.co/mBgLCNXoba pic.twitter.com/LElTXVFPzP — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) January 15, 2026

Once the Photoshoppers of Twitter got a hold of the image, they quickly jumped into “fixed it for you” mode.

Is this the official X account for the White House? If so—fixed for you. pic.twitter.com/azIPtD5yBS — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) January 15, 2026

There is a third, the best choice for Greenland 🇬🇱 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/7u22ImCyfn — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) January 14, 2026

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/k75coMbvxb — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) January 14, 2026

The rest of the replies deconstructed the details of what the image presents. It wasn’t the dunk the White House thought it was.

BREAKING: Trump offers to buy Greenland again, throws in a free MAGA hat for every penguin🐧🥳 — Zhai Xiang (@ZhaiXiang5) January 15, 2026

Probably in the direction of free healthcare, free college, and paid parental leave…. — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) January 14, 2026

You are all sick people. You would sell your grandmother for profit. I’m glad the comment section is just making jokes, because this whole thing is a big joke. — Sunat (@3Sunat) January 14, 2026

Is Denmark an extension of China-Russia. Has Putin won the entire continent of Europe? What the fuck are we doing here? https://t.co/nj9tcp9ydV — An American Monarchist in Carolina 🇸🇴 (@am_monarchist) January 15, 2026

Can’t get over how weak this is. The thing stopping Russia and China from taking Greenland is already NATO. Thats why they aren’t fucking there! We look fucking stupid https://t.co/eyxOQrRQPf — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 14, 2026

And finally, there was the basic schoolboy error that underpinned the whole thing.

ah yes, dogsledding, where the dogs famously sled https://t.co/aWry0dQwv4 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 14, 2026

Totally on-brand Trump, that.

