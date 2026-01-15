Politics Denmark donald trump

A reporter joyously owned Donald Trump with a real-time fact check and much more of this sort of thing please

Saul Hutson. Updated January 15th, 2026

History repeats itself. Unless you’re Donald Trump and you have the memory of a baboon, in which case every idea you have is a first.

Here, for instance, is a foreign policy discussion led by the President in which he raises concern about Denmark’s military might.

A reporter stepped in to provide him with some much needed context and it’s fair to say he wasn’t best pleased.

Real time fact checking remains undefeated vs. Trump. You can tell he’s wrong by the way he talks over the reporter until he can call on someone else to change the subject.

The Twitter replies were not willing to move on as quickly.

