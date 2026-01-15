A reporter joyously owned Donald Trump with a real-time fact check and much more of this sort of thing please

Politics Denmark donald trump

History repeats itself. Unless you’re Donald Trump and you have the memory of a baboon, in which case every idea you have is a first.

Here, for instance, is a foreign policy discussion led by the President in which he raises concern about Denmark’s military might.

A reporter stepped in to provide him with some much needed context and it’s fair to say he wasn’t best pleased.

Trump on Greenland: I can’t rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off. They were talking about they put a dogsled there. Reporter: Denmark fought alongside the US in Afghanistan Trump: Thank you for telling me that. I appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/i9QXabc3rf — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2026

Real time fact checking remains undefeated vs. Trump. You can tell he’s wrong by the way he talks over the reporter until he can call on someone else to change the subject.

The Twitter replies were not willing to move on as quickly.

1.

TRANSLATION: I don’t know shit about the history Denmark or Greenland…. — cjoan (@cjoan223817) January 14, 2026

2.

A sitting us president is talking about taking over Greenland. Yall realize this like the dumbest shit ever right? https://t.co/DRVQVox2Ud — Shredy Pendergrass (@DocJeezy) January 14, 2026

3.

Hey Donald, It’s NOT just Denmark. The rest of NATO is lining up against you. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) January 14, 2026

4.

Trump: I can’t rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off. No kidding dipshit. That’s why there is NATO. What a moron. Anyone who believes he wants Greenland in order to protect them is an idiot. — Livin the dream (@MarkWes36656231) January 14, 2026

5.

It’s a bogus excuse. You can put military in Greenland, we have a base there currently. That isn’t what he wants. He wants their rare earth minerals. And similar to how he pretended Venezuela was about drugs, he’s pretending this is about military. He’s lying. That’s what he does — J.C.’s Thought Dump (@jcsthoughtdump) January 14, 2026

6.

He is this dumb. — BLACK BULL 3.0 (@PresWar38385) January 14, 2026

7.

Thick as a brick https://t.co/R0xGTf0u0x — Dame Rose🦘🇦🇺 (@dameroseli) January 15, 2026

8.