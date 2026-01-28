A right-wing conspiracy theorist just got cold egg all over her face by being alarmed at ice not melting at 30 degrees Fahrenheit – 17 chillingly good takedowns

US candace owens

The US has been experiencing record-breaking winter storms, with snow, ice and wind knocking out power lines and trapping people in their homes.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens was one of the unlucky people cut off from the online world, at least, but she had something ‘strange’ to report on her return.

Here’s her post, complete with Community Note.

There was more – in case anyone couldn’t believe her report of such a crazy phenomenon as ice not melting in freezing temperatures.

She eventually came back with some damage limitation.

Transitioning into backtrack mode: pic.twitter.com/GHSDGiAftG — "I'm a Free Born Man of the USA" (@crabgrassfarmer) January 27, 2026

It’s nowhere near her ‘Mme Macron is her own brother’ conspiracy theory, or her many outlandish claims of Jewish gangs terrorising Hollywood and the wider world, but it still caught the internet’s attention.

1.

Incredible. This may be the greatest post to ever grace this site. pic.twitter.com/h3JCCjtA7A — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2026

2.

I had to go look to see if these screenshots were real. Candace Owens, a grown woman, doesn't understand the freezing point of water. People actually get their news and information from this cartoon character. pic.twitter.com/4IdZ7lgmIP — Buckley (@ADoseofBuckley) January 28, 2026

3.

Hi there, Candace. Meteorologist here. Not that my credentials are important because this is basic 3rd grade science, but water freezes at 32°F. If it’s 30°F outside, the ice won’t melt. If the coating is thick, even a warmed surface exposed to direct sunlight won’t be… — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) January 28, 2026

4.

Charlie Kirk is still alive and time traveling around making your ice not melt to fight the frankists! Stand by patriot! — Trevor (@superwaffen) January 27, 2026

5.

Let's say hypothetically that the melting point of snow was lower than 30 degrees. What could be a possible conspiratorial explanation for this? The government is putting something in the snow? — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) January 27, 2026

6.

Imagine there’s a child in this world who grows up with a mother who doesn’t know that the freezing point of water is 32°F, believes that the Earth is flat, and thinks that science is fake and gay. https://t.co/fSkWggEGRN — Ido Halbany (@IdoHalbany) January 28, 2026

7.

8.

30 degrees is below freezing – so ice would not be melting. https://t.co/Z9b3hF5QMr pic.twitter.com/QOuYxDpsPa — Mike Glenn (@MikeRGlenn) January 27, 2026

9.