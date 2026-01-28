US candace owens

A right-wing conspiracy theorist just got cold egg all over her face by being alarmed at ice not melting at 30 degrees Fahrenheit – 17 chillingly good takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 28th, 2026

The US has been experiencing record-breaking winter storms, with snow, ice and wind knocking out power lines and trapping people in their homes.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens was one of the unlucky people cut off from the online world, at least, but she had something ‘strange’ to report on her return.

Here’s her post, complete with Community Note.

Back online after internet blackout. I grew up in Connecticut and have truly never seen an ice like this ever. The temperature is 30 degrees but the ice on our trees tops is not melting at all. Never seen anything like this. Anybody else? Community note points out that 30 degrees Fahrenheit is below freezing

There was more – in case anyone couldn’t believe her report of such a crazy phenomenon as ice not melting in freezing temperatures.

I will take a video to show you guys what I mean but it’s almost like dry ice. And it’s taking out an absurd amount of trees. Again— 30 degrees and none of the ice is dripping from the trees. Community note about the freezing point and pointing out that sublimation can't happen under those conditions

She eventually came back with some damage limitation.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

It’s nowhere near her ‘Mme Macron is her own brother’ conspiracy theory, or her many outlandish claims of Jewish gangs terrorising Hollywood and the wider world, but it still caught the internet’s attention.

