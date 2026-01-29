Life A Minecraft Movie financial times

This professor’s letter to the FT correcting the way it refers to the Baltic states is a brilliantly written big-brained treat

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2026

Latest in an increasingly occasional series, newspaper letter of the day, week and very possibly the year is this one, shared over on Twitter by its author, Branislav Slantchev.

Branislav, you see, is an international relations expert and Professor of Political Science at the University of California in San Diego.

And he’s got beef with the way the Financial Times refers to the Baltic states. And it’s a proper big-brained treat.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Well played, that man!

To conclude …

