An American shared their ‘full Paris experience’ and it had Europeans hollering into next year

Over on Instagram, @garlicsensations has left the United States behind to enjoy a break in Paris. And may we be the first to wish them a fabulous break.

We mention them, however after they shared a couple of pictures and a line or two about the ‘full Paris experience’. And it’s the details of the ‘full Paris experience’ which really caught people’s attention. Because … look.

And that noise you can hear is Europeans everywhere hollering into next year and beyond.

Americans discover functional public transport. And Euros. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/025HuAGsqp — NonstopEurotrip.com 🇺🇦 (@nonstopeurotrip) January 29, 2026

Why they would try to use dollars in a foreign country is beyond comprehension — Kristen Covo (@kcovophoto) January 29, 2026

“Except the taxi” that was definitely one of those scam taxis who charged them way more — Kat 🏳️‍🌈 (@Kat_Says_Stuff) January 29, 2026

I can exchange USD for them! 1 EUR for 2.5 USD. Special price my friend! — capthawkeyepierce (@Wonderlust_K) January 29, 2026

How are americans like this — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) January 29, 2026

How fucking stupid does a person need to be to arrive in Paris and expect to spend US currency? — Tom James (@ArghhTom) January 29, 2026

I don’t really understand this. When I go to Europe, 99% of my transactions are cashless. Basically, my phone or my card. If I really need cash, which is seldom, I just withdraw it in euros from an automatic teller. As needed. I might use cash simply to make change so I can leave… https://t.co/K78msgLFvL — Michael Shurkin (@MichaelShurkin) January 29, 2026

