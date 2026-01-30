People have been sharing the ‘adult problems nobody warned them about’ and these 17 will be painfully relatable for anyone old enough to vote

Life adulting AskReddit

Getting old is no cake walk. Everything starts hurting more and moving slower. Or stops working all together.

Adulthood comes at you from all angles. More responsibilities, less fun, and way more trips to the bathroom. The little things pile up until there’s no time left in the day.

Many of these little things came up when Redditor Mean-Dragonfly1988 asked this:

‘What’s an adult problem nobody warned you about?’

If you’re still not old enough to drive or vote yet, you might want to look away before it’s too late.

1.

“Nobody warned me adulthood is mostly decision fatigue from a million tiny, joy-stealing choices.”

cozywhisper-

2.

“How expensive garbage cans are.”

goflames93

3.

“Fatigue. I understood adults were just more tired than kids and teens, but I didn’t understand that regardless of what you do or how you try to manage it, you cannot fully escape that as you age.”

City-Negative

4.

“Perimenopause. Menopause, I knew about.”

Lost-Notice-2676

5.

“Hemorrhoids.”

thebigshipper

6.

“Maintaining, maintaining, maintaining. My dad used to make me do the yard every other weekend. Now I realise that two days off a week isn’t enough time to fix the 20 different things breaking in my house but trying to hire someone to fix them will literally set me back months/years if I try and hire someone to do these fixes. Do I just sacrifice my weekends to fix? It’s a never-ending cycle.”

SumOne2Somewhere

7.

“That one day, you will be the parent in the relationship with your own parents, and they will be the child.”

amandacheekychops

8.

“When you pee and think you’re done, give it a quick shake, tuck yourself back into your pants, and nope, there was more left and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. Now I understand why older guys would be violently shaking their junk at urinals (because I am now one of them).”

Ace_Harding

9.

“If you get the think-y think job, you have to DO the think-y things every single day.”

AnxiousQueen1013