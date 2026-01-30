Politics donald trump doug burgum gross

Turns out Donald Trump was thinking of his interior secretary’s wife when he hired him and it’s hideously on-brand and the ickiest thing you’ll hear this week

Saul Hutson. Updated January 30th, 2026

Big news for US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, out of the White House, as President Donald Trump just shared with the whole world how Burgum got his job.

But it wasn’t Burgum’s 8 years of public service as North Dakota’s governor or his long track record of conservative policy implementation.

Something else caught the President’s eye.

Yech.

The comment was disgusting, but so was the nervous laughter coming from his sycophant supporters, including Burgum himself.

The President has an unfortunate history of ogling and objectifying women in public and now he’s spreading his sleeze all about the White House.

Absolutely no one was surprised in the comments, but they were all thoroughly grossed out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2