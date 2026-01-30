Turns out Donald Trump was thinking of his interior secretary’s wife when he hired him and it’s hideously on-brand and the ickiest thing you’ll hear this week

Politics donald trump doug burgum gross

Big news for US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, out of the White House, as President Donald Trump just shared with the whole world how Burgum got his job.

But it wasn’t Burgum’s 8 years of public service as North Dakota’s governor or his long track record of conservative policy implementation.

Something else caught the President’s eye.

BREAKING: Trump just claimed that he hired Doug Burgum because he was attracted to his wife. What an awkward moment. “I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, ‘Who is that?’ I was talking about her, not him. I said, ‘I’m gonna hire her,’ because anybody that has… pic.twitter.com/BE7BqEql0T — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 29, 2026

Yech.

The comment was disgusting, but so was the nervous laughter coming from his sycophant supporters, including Burgum himself.

The President has an unfortunate history of ogling and objectifying women in public and now he’s spreading his sleeze all about the White House.

Absolutely no one was surprised in the comments, but they were all thoroughly grossed out.

1.

So Trump hired someone for a position in the US government, because he saw a video of his wife riding a horse and he was attracted to her. Got it. No wornder America is fucked. pic.twitter.com/znjG1TS6g2 — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 29, 2026

2.

Republicans laugh while this sexual predator spews his usual predatory nonsense. Jfc.

Disturbing and disgusting. https://t.co/7hup8g9R2E — Susan♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) January 30, 2026

3.

I don’t know what’s more disgusting; Trump’s comment or that our former Governor, @dougburgum, sold his soul. https://t.co/ez7BVef8sy — SoSaari 🟧🇺🇸🇺🇦🌏🕊 #Mudita (@MickyMac01) January 30, 2026

4.

5.

What a shock and humiliation for the lady standing behind to hear from a President that her husband was hired because of her. What a new world. https://t.co/DNlCOIbRm7 — Lt Gen DP Pandey (@LtGenDPPandey) January 30, 2026

6.

His own daughter, a colleague’s wife, what does it matter. Mr ‘grab them by the pussy’ or visit Epstein Island doesn’t have a moral line. — Peter Fox 🦊🦘 (@Peter_Fox59) January 30, 2026

7.

When my grandfather got dementia he started telling very inappropriate stories at random times

The stories he wouldn’t have shared in mixed company had he had all of his faculties — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) January 29, 2026

8.