Writer Joyce Carol Oates is coming for Elon Musk again with her devastating critique of him as a loser that ‘devalues’ every occasion just by being there

Last November, Elon Musk got into a bizarre feud with author Joyce Carol Oates on Twitter/X.

The source of that fight was the report that Musk was in line for a $1 trillion payday from Tesla over the next 10 years.

Revered writer Oates then posted this assessment of the man, which went wildly viral, causing Musk to post wildly about her in response.

So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates— scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s… https://t.co/xMxQGSVqEt — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 8, 2025

Well, this weekend Oates is re-sharing some of her devastating insights into his character in light of the emails Musk sent Jeffrey Epstein, as revealed in the latest documents released by the US Department of Justice in connection to the Epstein files.

Elon Musk appears in latest trove of Epstein files. He previously denied any involvement with the pedophile. 🚨 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/stXe0WdOBC 🔗 pic.twitter.com/XJzfPnjlG0 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) January 30, 2026

Musk is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case and has spent the weekend defending himself, arguing that his emails have been “misinterpreted” and that he has long campaigned for the Epstein files to be published.

elon musk addresses his emails with jeffrey epstein: pic.twitter.com/uw0uKIvmmk — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 31, 2026

Of course. They are trying to deflect responsibility to me from the truly guilty. I have NOT been to any of Epstein’s party, his plane or his island. But many others have. Those who have committed serious crimes need to be prosecuted. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

However, one particular email from the files has gone viral. In it, Musk emails Epstein on Christmas morning 2012, asking if he can come down to St Bart’s to “let loose” once his kids are finished visiting him.

Sent from Musk to Epstein on Christmas Day at 6am. https://t.co/Jx5o80a38H — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 31, 2026

It reads:

“Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

There’s no evidence that Musk ever did end up making that trip or any other visit.

Still, the fact that Musk was sending such an email on Christmas paints quite the picture of the world’s richest man.

Elon is the only person capable of coming out of the Epstein files looking less like a creep and more like a loser — ayatrollah (@ayatr0llah) January 31, 2026

Elon Musk last year: "Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED" Musk to Epstein emails:

• “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

• "I really want to hit the party scene"

• "Is there a good time to visit? Story: https://t.co/8FMjrZBWbO pic.twitter.com/I5eckCXamF — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 30, 2026

Elon’s exchanges with Epstein asking for an invite to the island are after Epstein was a convicted sex offender. Same with Lutnick, Bannon, Brett Ratner, etc. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 31, 2026

All of which prompted Joyce Carol Oates to re-share one of her most withering putdowns about Musk from last year. This was in response to a tweet saying: “Laughing that even Musk was too weird to be allowed on a nonce island.”

Oates’ tweet reads:

“‘wherever he goes, he wants to leave’– that’s because when he gets there, he has brought his own self along; & whatever club he’s invited to join has been devalued by the invitation.”

Hard to misinterpret that.

Keep up the good work Joyce!

"I wouldn't want to belong to any club that would have me. — Groucho Marx (paraphrased). — Ambien(t) Shores (@WestEschaton) January 31, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/JoyceCarolOates