News elon musk epstein files

Writer Joyce Carol Oates is coming for Elon Musk again with her devastating critique of him as a loser that ‘devalues’ every occasion just by being there

Michael White. Updated February 1st, 2026

Last November, Elon Musk got into a bizarre feud with author Joyce Carol Oates on Twitter/X.

The source of that fight was the report that Musk was in line for a $1 trillion payday from Tesla over the next 10 years.

Revered writer Oates then posted this assessment of the man, which went wildly viral, causing Musk to post wildly about her in response.

Well, this weekend Oates is re-sharing some of her devastating insights into his character in light of the emails Musk sent Jeffrey Epstein, as revealed in the latest documents released by the US Department of Justice in connection to the Epstein files.

Musk is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case and has spent the weekend defending himself, arguing that his emails have been “misinterpreted” and that he has long campaigned for the Epstein files to be published.

.

However, one particular email from the files has gone viral. In it, Musk emails Epstein on Christmas morning 2012, asking if he can come down to St Bart’s to “let loose” once his kids are finished visiting him.

It reads:

“Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

There’s no evidence that Musk ever did end up making that trip or any other visit.

Still, the fact that Musk was sending such an email on Christmas paints quite the picture of the world’s richest man.

.

.

.

All of which prompted Joyce Carol Oates to re-share one of her most withering putdowns about Musk from last year. This was in response to a tweet saying: “Laughing that even Musk was too weird to be allowed on a nonce island.”

Oates’ tweet reads:

“‘wherever he goes, he wants to leave’– that’s because when he gets there, he has brought his own self along; & whatever club he’s invited to join has been devalued by the invitation.”

Hard to misinterpret that.

Keep up the good work Joyce!

.

Source: Twitter/X/JoyceCarolOates