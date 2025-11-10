This author’s devastating critique of Elon Musk was so brutal that he can’t stop trolling her on Twitter

US elon musk

Elon Musk is presumably no stranger to criticism – of course he isn’t! – but this particular barb appears to have hit especially close to home.

It’s a post by veteran American author Joyce Carol Oates offering up a especially devastating critique of the Tesla man which went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

It was in response to this post by Musk trolling someone who dared critique his $1tn pay packet.

hello i would like to report a murder https://t.co/AWhp4tsO2k pic.twitter.com/6MVL94ByA9 — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) November 7, 2025

And this is what Oates had to say.

So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates— scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s… https://t.co/xMxQGSVqEt — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 8, 2025

‘So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates — scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s accomplishment; condolences for someone who has died; pleasure in sports, acclaim for a favorite team; references to history. In fact he seems totally uneducated , uncultured. ‘The poorest persons on Twitter may have access to more beauty & meaning in life than the “most wealthy person in the world.”

Mega blooming oof.

this is the single most devastating burn I’ve ever read. — Boze the Library Owl ‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) November 9, 2025

Rarely does someone boil his essence down so concisely — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 9, 2025

pinch his wretched little dick off you icon — @ratlimit (@ratlimit) November 9, 2025

And how much of an oof can perhaps be measured by the amount of time Musk appears to be thinking about Oates. Answer – quite a lot.

Like here for instance.

And here.

And indeed here!

And in the process surely proving her point for her.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Oooooh he’s maddddd lmao pic.twitter.com/5xy7ofNYr7 — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) November 9, 2025

2.

He ends up validating her point – he has no idea who she is, has never read a word of her writing and only understands her as a critic of his. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 9, 2025

3.

An 87 year old novelist posting that he had no soul seemed to get to him pic.twitter.com/wUKmf1cNdC — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) November 10, 2025

4.

she cooked him and he knows it. Elon rage quitting diablo dot gif. — Godspeed You! Woke Moralists (@DrWallkick) November 9, 2025

5.

Wonder how many ai prompts it took to get “laboriously pretentious drivel.” — sobercannibal (@asobercannibal) November 10, 2025

6.

7.

She cooked him so fucking hard and he immediately started posting about movies to prove her wrong pic.twitter.com/qNFQbIxdbr — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 9, 2025

Haha yes, maybe so.

