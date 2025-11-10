US elon musk

This author’s devastating critique of Elon Musk was so brutal that he can’t stop trolling her on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated November 10th, 2025

Elon Musk is presumably no stranger to criticism – of course he isn’t! – but this particular barb appears to have hit especially close to home.

It’s a post by veteran American author Joyce Carol Oates offering up a especially devastating critique of the Tesla man which went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

It was in response to this post by Musk trolling someone who dared critique his $1tn pay packet.

And this is what Oates had to say.

‘So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates — scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s accomplishment; condolences for someone who has died; pleasure in sports, acclaim for a favorite team; references to history. In fact he seems totally uneducated , uncultured.

‘The poorest persons on Twitter may have access to more beauty & meaning in life than the “most wealthy person in the world.”

Mega blooming oof.

And how much of an oof can perhaps be measured by the amount of time Musk appears to be thinking about Oates. Answer – quite a lot.

Like here for instance.

And here.

And indeed here!

And in the process surely proving her point for her.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Haha yes, maybe so.

Source @JoyceCarolOates