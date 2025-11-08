News elon musk

Elon Musk is set for a $1 trillion pay packet from Tesla and people are gathering their pitchforks in outrage

Michael White. Updated November 8th, 2025

It’s always nice to see an underdog succeed, isn’t it?

How else to react to the news this week that Tesla shareholders have approved a $1 trillion pay packet for Elon Musk, as long as he meets the company’s targets over the next 10 years.

Now, to be fair, the objectives Musk has to meet are pretty intense, including increasing Tesla’s current market value to $8.5tn from its current, measly $1.4tn. Musk has a stake of around 12.5% in Tesla, and he’s already worth $461bn.

With such a huge task ahead, we’re all worried that Elon won’t have as much time to contribute to US political debate or muse about how British people were once like Hobbits living in the Shire.

Understandably, the prospect of any person becoming a trillionaire – especially Musk – has rankled a lot of people, especially given how so many people are struggling to pay bills and afford food, healthcare and rent.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Source: Twitter/X/CNN