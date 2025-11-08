Elon Musk is set for a $1 trillion pay packet from Tesla and people are gathering their pitchforks in outrage

News elon musk

It’s always nice to see an underdog succeed, isn’t it?

How else to react to the news this week that Tesla shareholders have approved a $1 trillion pay packet for Elon Musk, as long as he meets the company’s targets over the next 10 years.

Tesla shareholders approve $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Muskhttps://t.co/cPho4eeZBd — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2025

Now, to be fair, the objectives Musk has to meet are pretty intense, including increasing Tesla’s current market value to $8.5tn from its current, measly $1.4tn. Musk has a stake of around 12.5% in Tesla, and he’s already worth $461bn.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, "The pay deal for Elon Musk just approved by Tesla shareholders is worth up to $1 trillion" $1,000,000,000,000 The average Brit earns US$49,000 It would take 20,408,163 million years for the average Brit to earn $1 trillion pic.twitter.com/W0KQioPzHK — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 7, 2025

With such a huge task ahead, we’re all worried that Elon won’t have as much time to contribute to US political debate or muse about how British people were once like Hobbits living in the Shire.

Understandably, the prospect of any person becoming a trillionaire – especially Musk – has rankled a lot of people, especially given how so many people are struggling to pay bills and afford food, healthcare and rent.

This is what oligarchy looks like: If you're Elon Musk, the richest man alive, Tesla gives you a $1 trillion pay package & Trump gives you a huge tax break. If you're a poor kid on SNAP, Trump appeals a court decision that would have prevented you from going hungry. Obscene. pic.twitter.com/urf6dLTvMw — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 7, 2025

If Musk meets all the benchmarks of his new $1 trillion pay package from Tesla he will be paid $274 MILLION EVERY DAY FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS This is his part-time job — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 7, 2025

‘How would you explain this to someone who’s just woken up from a coma?’ James O’Brien can’t get his head around Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package from Tesla. pic.twitter.com/fnp22EO9JT — LBC (@LBC) November 7, 2025

two articles published on the same day. are you radicalized yet pic.twitter.com/WxDQoIxuqs — matt (@mattxiv) November 7, 2025

Trillionaires shouldn't exist. Even the idea of it is utterly obscene. pic.twitter.com/6EyF1DPNDB — Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) November 7, 2025

While you struggle to pay for groceries, healthcare, and rent, @ElonMusk just walked away with a $1 trillion payout. Only Trump and his billionaire buddies want this sick economic system. In a moral society, everyone is fed & housed—and trillionaires don’t exist. Tax the rich. https://t.co/ulXUGRP5fD — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) November 7, 2025

Everything that is wrong with modern capitalism. This wouldn’t happen with workers owning a significant proportion of shares or sitting on boards (codetermination). https://t.co/ShuWUw4w5I — Tony Annett (@tonyannett) November 7, 2025

Let's see.. if, and only if, you make the company increase in value from $1.5T to $8.5T over 10 years, meaning shareholders make $7 trillion dollars, he gets stock that is worth $180B today or potentially $1T in 10 years. Nobody has ever done this in history, and no company has… — Charles Como (@underground_net) November 7, 2025

This is the exact type of shit that lead to the French Revolution https://t.co/GRfd7oFuiO — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) November 7, 2025

The US economy is not real; it's just a big billionaire Ponzi scheme. 75% of Tesla shareholders approved a $1 TRILLION pay package for Elon Musk. $1,000,000,000,000. Tesla only made $7.13 billion in net income in 2024. This is so stupid it defies basic math and reality itself pic.twitter.com/e3dkzyOOnr — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 8, 2025

50% of workers can't afford healthcare. People are using buy now, pay later apps to go into debt to buy groceries. GoFundMe has 250k pages for medical bills and 40k for tuition. … and Elon Musk gets a $1 trillion pay out. And people think moms getting SNAP are the problem. pic.twitter.com/IcgDYtYUa3 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 6, 2025

Elon Musk spent his year inflicting as much pain as possible on America’s federal workers and breaking the essential services that working people rely on. ⁰

And now he’s being handed a trillion-dollar paycheck on a silver platter. Disgusting. https://t.co/RbAyDMIIe5 — People Who Work (@DeptOfWorkers) November 6, 2025

It’s hard to imagine the danger the world will be in if a man like Elon Musk gets his hands on a trillion dollars — Andrew Clark (@clarkaw) November 7, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/CNN