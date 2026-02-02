Joey Barton’s tweet about giving football fans a bit of ‘rest bite’ had people dusting off their favourite malapropisms. These 17 were second to nun

Celebrity joey barton

Ex-footballer turned far-right commentator, Joey Barton, is no stranger to making an utter fool of himself, whether it’s comparing female pundits to serial killers, calling Jeremy Vine a “bike nonce” or just spouting general half-baked rage bait on Twitter, he’s always seemed to have a weirdly self-destructive streak.

And now he’s gone and scored a hilarious grammar-related own goal on the site after he attempted to placate a Bristol Rovers fan (a team he previously managed) who was lamenting the club’s hardships.

Here’s the Tweet.

Brilliant! Anyone can make a mistake, but we can’t blame people for jumping on the chance to knock him off his perch.

1.

The word is respite you fucking plum 🙈 — Alex Davies© (@fergydoo) January 29, 2026

2.

Rest bite. Outstanding dumbfuckery. — Tim (@tim_timothy_tim) January 30, 2026

3.

Things got even better when the malapropisms started to pour in…

4.

Can you be a bit more pacific with what you mean? — Matthew (@mattmet79) January 30, 2026

5.

You’re such a pre-Madonna. — PeterBeagrie’sTash (@BeagriesTash) January 30, 2026

6.

So unfair, people are really treating you like an escape goat — MikeS (@NujeSop) January 30, 2026

7.

Joey, you’re testing my patients 😂 — Mark Stephenson (@Bladeymark) January 30, 2026

8.

This tweet turned out to be a damp squid 🦑 — Benedict Handpump (@BHandpump) January 30, 2026

9.