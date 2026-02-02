Celebrity joey barton

Joey Barton’s tweet about giving football fans a bit of ‘rest bite’ had people dusting off their favourite malapropisms. These 17 were second to nun

David Harris. Updated February 2nd, 2026

Ex-footballer turned far-right commentator, Joey Barton, is no stranger to making an utter fool of himself, whether it’s comparing female pundits to serial killers, calling Jeremy Vine a “bike nonce” or just spouting general half-baked rage bait on Twitter, he’s always seemed to have a weirdly self-destructive streak.

And now he’s gone and scored a hilarious grammar-related own goal on the site after he attempted to placate a Bristol Rovers fan (a team he previously managed) who was lamenting the club’s hardships.

Here’s the Tweet.

Quote tweet of this post - Bristol Rovers named as one of the hardest clubs to support in the UK. Yes I agree. We should all be offered free counselling on the NHS. Barton's comment - It was lovely to give you all a bit of rest bite.

Brilliant! Anyone can make a mistake, but we can’t blame people for jumping on the chance to knock him off his perch.

1.

2.

3.

Things got even better when the malapropisms started to pour in…

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2