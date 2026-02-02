Joey Barton’s tweet about giving football fans a bit of ‘rest bite’ had people dusting off their favourite malapropisms. These 17 were second to nun
Ex-footballer turned far-right commentator, Joey Barton, is no stranger to making an utter fool of himself, whether it’s comparing female pundits to serial killers, calling Jeremy Vine a “bike nonce” or just spouting general half-baked rage bait on Twitter, he’s always seemed to have a weirdly self-destructive streak.
And now he’s gone and scored a hilarious grammar-related own goal on the site after he attempted to placate a Bristol Rovers fan (a team he previously managed) who was lamenting the club’s hardships.
Here’s the Tweet.
Brilliant! Anyone can make a mistake, but we can’t blame people for jumping on the chance to knock him off his perch.
1.
The word is respite you fucking plum 🙈
— Alex Davies© (@fergydoo) January 29, 2026
2.
Rest bite. Outstanding dumbfuckery.
— Tim (@tim_timothy_tim) January 30, 2026
3.
You’re welcome Joey. pic.twitter.com/9YnZIkwPoh
— Drew (@KaiserBCFC_) January 30, 2026
Things got even better when the malapropisms started to pour in…
4.
Can you be a bit more pacific with what you mean?
— Matthew (@mattmet79) January 30, 2026
5.
You’re such a pre-Madonna.
— PeterBeagrie’sTash (@BeagriesTash) January 30, 2026
6.
So unfair, people are really treating you like an escape goat
— MikeS (@NujeSop) January 30, 2026
7.
Joey, you’re testing my patients 😂
— Mark Stephenson (@Bladeymark) January 30, 2026
8.
This tweet turned out to be a damp squid 🦑
— Benedict Handpump (@BHandpump) January 30, 2026
9.
There'll be reaper cushions for this post!
— BridoMr (@BridoMr) January 30, 2026