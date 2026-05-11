A Reform UK-er’s attempt to own her Green Party rival totally blew up in her face and if this happened to us we wouldn’t leave home for a week

Politics Green Party Reform UK

Like us you might not be overly familiar with the work of Linden Kemkaran, the Reform UK leader (since May last year) of Kent County Council.

But now we’ll never forget her (well, not for a day or two at least) after her attempt to own her Green Party rival blew up spectacularly in her face.

Here she is with Rachel Millward, a Green district councillor and deputy leader of the Green Party and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Reform UK’s leader of Kent County Council, Linden Kemkaran, humiliates herself trying to find flaws in The Green LK, “How much have you taken off your long term debt in the last year?” Rachel Millward, “We’re actually not in debt” LK, “Oh, you’re not in debt, that’s amazing. I… pic.twitter.com/y9SCOHbrqE — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 10, 2026

If that happened to us we wouldn’t leave home for a week (not that we leave home much these days anyway, but that’s beside the point).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The ‘flagship’ council leader – owned 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/7ckQ5qqm3R — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 11, 2026

2.

Right wing chuds just assume that being in debt is normal and that everyone must be in debt. https://t.co/Rn1XgMbbmi — 💚Josie 🏳️‍⚧️ ♪ (@MsBin117) May 10, 2026

3.

Ah good, the ‘leader’ of my council showing herself up yet again… When can we get rid of these 🤡 — Cliff | AiSD 🟩 (@Cliffinkent) May 10, 2026

4.

Rachel is definitely our best media performer. https://t.co/mpGVxwzpY8 — Hugo Papé 💚🌱🌍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇸 (@HugoPap2) May 10, 2026

5.

that woman is absolutely not going to be looking at facts lmaooo straight to facebook! — fleur (@petitsaboteur) May 11, 2026

6.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 The 🤡 who has rendered Kent County Council a shit show https://t.co/PPcEpT99Uf — Bob (@cns46z) May 10, 2026

7.

Wow, The Greens are in a very strong position. How cool headed Rachel is not to mention inclusive even to ReformUk, which slags off the Greens at every opportunity. Only if ReformUK could work cross party. — PDZ-Domain (@pdz_domain) May 11, 2026

8.

That back fired on you didn’t it. Reform don’t really do facts. Or scrutiny. — Dom Barringer (@DomBarringer) May 11, 2026

9.

Rachel Millward is a pretty incredible media performer. I wonder if she can pull an Ellie Chowns or an Adrian Ramsay and win in her rural constituency even with Zack Polanski’s shift to the left https://t.co/ULtPFp2muk — Mac 🌹🔰 (@mactellomckeown) May 10, 2026

Or if you prefer it especially straight talking (and American) …

What an ass hole !! — Piotr (@Piotr742499) May 10, 2026

Source @implausibleblog