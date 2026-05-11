Politics Green Party Reform UK

A Reform UK-er’s attempt to own her Green Party rival totally blew up in her face and if this happened to us we wouldn’t leave home for a week

John Plunkett. Updated May 11th, 2026

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Like us you might not be overly familiar with the work of Linden Kemkaran, the Reform UK leader (since May last year) of Kent County Council.

But now we’ll never forget her (well, not for a day or two at least) after her attempt to own her Green Party rival blew up spectacularly in her face.

Here she is with Rachel Millward, a Green district councillor and deputy leader of the Green Party and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

If that happened to us we wouldn’t leave home for a week (not that we leave home much these days anyway, but that’s beside the point).

And these people surely said it best.

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Or if you prefer it especially straight talking (and American) …

Source @implausibleblog