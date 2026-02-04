Kaitlan Collins had the very best response to Trump’s misogynistic abuse for asking a question he didn’t like

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

This isn’t the first time we’ve said how much we admire CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and it won’t be the last.

It was the CNN White House correspondent, you’ll probably already know by now, who so riled Donald Trump by daring to ask a question he didn’t want to answer.

And the president reacted like he always does to that sort of thing, especially when it’s a woman asking the question. Except this time he turned the misogyny up to 11.

Trump on Epstein Files: Now that nothing came about me—I think it’s time for the country to get on to something that people care about. Collins: What would you say to the people who say they haven’t gotten justice? Trump: You are the worst reporter. I don’t think I’ve ever… pic.twitter.com/2AFLGfTHVC — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2026

And we mention it again because of Collins’ pitch perfect response, posting a split screen record of the exchange, which was everything Trump wasn’t – restrained, eloquent, powerful, And right.

President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors’ response to the latest release from the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/NB2IJntX3h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 4, 2026

Which surely said it all. But just in case it didn’t, here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

And then she tweets it out. Really good work by Collins. pic.twitter.com/kh8btCf7M0 https://t.co/5Gtt2LRlVe — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) February 4, 2026

2.

Why don’t her fellow White House correspondents stand up for her? Why do reporters as a group tolerate these Trump attacks on their own members, especially female members? What happened to solidarity? https://t.co/dDcG1nNVuM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 4, 2026

3.

Kaitlan Collins airs split-screen footage showing her remaining composed as Trump snaps at her for asking about Epstein. pic.twitter.com/YoMbKwq6LL — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2026

4.

This country is cooked. Nobody even sticks up for her. — Charles Snarkley (@charles_snark) February 4, 2026

5.

This is psychotic behavior from a deranged individual that hates women. IMO. https://t.co/YBRoPJiXhl — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 4, 2026

6.

On the left: emotional intelligence.

On the right: zero—an inability to regulate or process powerful emotions fueled by fear.@kaitlancollins https://t.co/QUjm3NURDo — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) February 4, 2026

7.

That boy just can’t stand a strong woman. — Captain Augustus McCrae (@CaptainGusMcRae) February 4, 2026

8.

How does anyone see this whining ass geriatric crybaby as someone sort of representative of alpha masculinity? She was completely unflinched by his tirade. https://t.co/RamrnCJ3cS — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) February 4, 2026

9.

All these endless streams of verbal diarrhea exist only because he is allowed to get away with them. Again and again. Not a single objection from anyone in the room, no support for a colleague, no insistence that the president stop spewing insults and malicious demagoguery and… https://t.co/lUvhnlcipO — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) February 4, 2026

10.

11.

Why does everyone just stand around and act like this is a totally acceptable way for the president of the United States to behave? It’s embarrassing. — Autumn T. Johnson (@autumntjohnson) February 4, 2026

12.

split-screen shows how competent she is, compared to him. — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) February 4, 2026

13.

For every woman who has been told to smile. But by this piece of shit? Whilst talking about CSA/SA. Wow. https://t.co/MRC4BFGhb1 — Gilly 🖤 (@Gillian275Gm) February 4, 2026

14.

And you can follow @kaitlancollins here!

Good job @kaitlancollins keep pushing his buttons. He’s too weak to answer simple questions directly! pic.twitter.com/xhuhQXfui4 — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) February 4, 2026

