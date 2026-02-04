US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins had the very best response to Trump’s misogynistic abuse for asking a question he didn’t like

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2026

This isn’t the first time we’ve said how much we admire CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and it won’t be the last.

It was the CNN White House correspondent, you’ll probably already know by now, who so riled Donald Trump by daring to ask a question he didn’t want to answer.

And the president reacted like he always does to that sort of thing, especially when it’s a woman asking the question. Except this time he turned the misogyny up to 11.

And we mention it again because of Collins’ pitch perfect response, posting a split screen record of the exchange, which was everything Trump wasn’t – restrained, eloquent, powerful, And right.

Which surely said it all. But just in case it didn’t, here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

And you can follow @kaitlancollins here!

READ MORE

These Magas lapped up Trump’s misogyny towards a woman reporter doing her job and it speaks volumes about the President and his base

Source @kaitlancollins