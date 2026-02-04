These Magas lapped up Trump’s misogyny towards a woman reporter doing her job and it speaks volumes about the man and his base

US donald trump Kaitlin collins MAGA

You may already have seen Donald Trump’s outrageous misogyny towards CNN’s White House reporter Kaitlin Collins for daring to ask a question he didn’t want to answer.

Despite Trump having done this sort of thing on numerous occasions before, it was so bad that it still managed to be shocking.

Trump on Epstein Files: Now that nothing came about me—I think it’s time for the country to get on to something that people care about. Collins: What would you say to the people who say they haven’t gotten justice? Trump: You are the worst reporter. I don’t think I’ve ever… pic.twitter.com/2AFLGfTHVC — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2026

And we mention it again because of the adoration it prompted among all these Magas and their responses surely say more about them than anyone else possibly could.

Buckle up people (and get the eyewash ready).

1.

I don’t think Kaitlan Collins was hugged as a child. — Zane John (@yveszanelaurent) February 3, 2026

2.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just DECIMATED Kaitlan Collins for continuously badgering him in the Oval Office All Collins does is interrupt. She should be BARRED from the Oval. “You are so bad. You are the WORST reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings! She’s a young woman. I’ve… pic.twitter.com/ntGAFoPVQz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2026

3.

4.

No one gets the last word in like .@POTUS Donald Trump. The GOAT. — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) February 3, 2026

5.

She’s a brat, it’s that simple. — kat2.0 (@01Kat2) February 3, 2026

6.

Trump nailed it! @kaitlancollins eyes are colored black with no trace of warmth her lips always pursed shut with never a hint of a smile she looks soulless and emotionless driven only by her hatred of Trump and MAGA — Harry (@harrytpk) February 3, 2026

7.

Trump just made Kaitlan Collins reevaluate her entire career & existence 🔥 🤣 “You are SO BAD. You are the WORST reporter. No wonder CNN has NO ratings. I’ve known you ten years. I don’t think I’ve EVER seen you smile. They should be ASHAMED of YOU.” 💀🔪pic.twitter.com/bVA6cmyp89 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 3, 2026

8.

😭 When Trump rips Kaitlan Collins there is nothing better! — J (@JayTC53) February 3, 2026

9.

POTUS never misses with his condemnation of the fake news. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2026

Special loathing reserved for this absolute specimen of a human being.

Every guy has wanted to talk to some bitch at work just like this. — RusticLagers (@ArtisanAles1) February 3, 2026

And while you probably (definitely) knew these people existed, to see it in plain black and white like that still manages to appall (and alway should).

Basically, this.

How fucking dumb is MAGA? After CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked the pedophile president what he’d say to Epstein survivors frustrated by delays and redactions in the Epstein files, Trump became irate. MAGA thinks Trump embarrassed Collins. Don’t tell ’em. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8lN0EuNeOd — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 3, 2026

