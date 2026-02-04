US donald trump Kaitlin collins MAGA

These Magas lapped up Trump’s misogyny towards a woman reporter doing her job and it speaks volumes about the man and his base

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2026

You may already have seen Donald Trump’s outrageous misogyny towards CNN’s White House reporter Kaitlin Collins for daring to ask a question he didn’t want to answer.

Despite Trump having done this sort of thing on numerous occasions before, it was so bad that it still managed to be shocking.

And we mention it again because of the adoration it prompted among all these Magas and their responses surely say more about them than anyone else possibly could.

Buckle up people (and get the eyewash ready).

Special loathing reserved for this absolute specimen of a human being.

And while you probably (definitely) knew these people existed, to see it in plain black and white like that still manages to appall (and alway should).

Basically, this.

