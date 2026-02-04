CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about Epstein survivors and he told her she should smile more, if you were wondering how White House misogyny was going – 17 gobsmacked takedowns

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins is exactly what a reoporter should be – impartial, eloquent, and fearless in pursuit of the facts. She’s not at all afraid to put the hard questions to Donald Trump or his loyal cohort, and he clearly hates her for it.

She’s a thorn in the side of Propagandist-in-chief Karoline Leavitt.

Collins: If the economy is as strong as the president has said it is, why is he telling parents two weeks before Christmas that they should only buy two or three dolls for their children? [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 6:57 PM

Here’s Trump’s rude response to her when she asked why he wasn’t abiding by a court decision.

COLLINS: You said that if SCOTUS said someone needed to be returned you would abide by that. You said that on Air Force One just a few days ago TRUMP: Why don't you just say, 'isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country?' That's why nobody watches you anymore. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) April 14, 2025 at 5:04 PM

On Tuesday, he pulled a sexist trope out of the Maga hat when she tried to ask him about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Watch his disgraceful response.

KAITLAN COLLINS: What would say to Epstein survivo— TRUMP: You are so bad. You are the worst report. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. They should be ashamed of you. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 3, 2026 at 9:59 PM

Anything to avoid answering the question. People were outraged by his comments, as well as by the apparent lack of support for Kaitlan Collins in the room.

And then all the reporters demanded he answer her question and departed in solidarity when he refused. Right? This is what we mean by "our elites fucking suck." — Derek Miller (@visualizingbroadway.com) February 3, 2026 at 10:02 PM

At the end of the presser, he was still wanging on about it.

Trump can be heard still complaining about Kaitlan Collins not smiling as reporters are ushers out of the Oval Office [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 3, 2026 at 10:02 PM

These Bluesky comments capture the mood.

Thank you, Kaitlan Collins, for your courage and for remembering the survivors. Shame on those who don’t ask. — Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 2:27 AM

Pro-tip: when you're accused of sexually abusing teenage girls, don't tell a woman to SMILE! — Middlerage (@middlerage.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:06 PM

Forget the allegations I abuse women while I sit here and verbally abuse a woman. — Bensmom33 (@bensmom33.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:02 PM

Why do other reporters in the room not just follow up with "why do you think it's ok to talk to people like this?" — Arrowhead First 🏳️‍⚧️ (@arrowheadfirst.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:10 PM

🚨TRUMP MELTS DOWN AT KAITLAN COLLINS Trump lost it when CNN reporter

Kaitlan Collins asked him an Epstein related question. Share this widely. linnocent people don't act like this: KEEP THE HEAT UP. HE'S PANICKING. [image or embed] — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@calltoactivism.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:39 PM

I truly do not understand why members of the press continue this charade of doing pressers with him. And how every member of the press doesn't walk out after that. Like – the government needs the news to govern. There's power – you can withhold attention [image or embed] — Shannon McGregor, PhD (@shannimcg.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 11:22 PM

