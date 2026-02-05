Politics alex pretti donald trump renee good

Donald Trump appeared to blame the two people killed by ICE for making him look bad because, yeah, that’s the problem

Saul Hutson. Updated February 5th, 2026

Donald Trump is handing out character evaluations and it’s going about as well as you’d expect.

The President decided to make a rare appearance on NBC News and he took the opportunity to do what he always does: victim blame.

This came as part of a larger conversation about ICE’s performance in Minneapolis. It was a wide-ranging chat in the way that many chats with Donald Trump can swing wildly from one topic to another within a single dependent sentence clause.

Here is Trump’s biggest gripe about ICE. The media does not give ICE enough credit for all of the good ICE does.

Instead, the media just focuses on the two times ICE happened to kill two innocent Americans. It ends, naturally, with a discussion of small trucks and boats.

The incoherent ramblings of a mad man who happens to be President of the United States once again caught the attention of a lot of confused commenters.

