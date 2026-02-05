Donald Trump appeared to blame the two people killed by ICE for making him look bad because, yeah, that’s the problem

Politics alex pretti donald trump renee good

Donald Trump is handing out character evaluations and it’s going about as well as you’d expect.

The President decided to make a rare appearance on NBC News and he took the opportunity to do what he always does: victim blame.

Trump on Alex Pretti and Renee Good: “He was not an angel and she was not an angel. You know, you look at some tapes.” pic.twitter.com/5Tel5NPyRr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

This came as part of a larger conversation about ICE’s performance in Minneapolis. It was a wide-ranging chat in the way that many chats with Donald Trump can swing wildly from one topic to another within a single dependent sentence clause.

Here is Trump’s biggest gripe about ICE. The media does not give ICE enough credit for all of the good ICE does.

Instead, the media just focuses on the two times ICE happened to kill two innocent Americans. It ends, naturally, with a discussion of small trucks and boats.

Trump: I hate even talking about ICE. 2 people out of tens of thousands and you get bad publicity. Host: But it was 2 Americans who died— Trump: We have the smallest trucks. We’ve been very tough on the waters Host: The waters? Trump: The waters where we knock out boats pic.twitter.com/BPTA7MBMeE — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 5, 2026

The incoherent ramblings of a mad man who happens to be President of the United States once again caught the attention of a lot of confused commenters.

1.

That’s Top-Tier dementia right there. I bet he doesn’t even know how to tie his shoes anymore. — ply (@antifawokesoros) February 5, 2026

2.

Can one fucking reporter look at him during one of these rants and say “what the fuck are you talking about?” Just one reporter — AJG85396 (@AG1312gbp) February 5, 2026

3.

Oh my God an actual, verbatim, “he was no angel” justification for having ICE agents murder a guy in cold blood https://t.co/msWqPz9qx3 — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) February 5, 2026

4.

Biden had moments half as bad as this, would correct himself, and the press lost their minds. This mother fucker “weaves” into an entirely different conversation and they won’t say shit. https://t.co/8QzwPKSb5S — Opie 🚂 (@showmeopie) February 5, 2026

5.

A vile, empty, soulless human being. https://t.co/sVyqorchta — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) February 5, 2026

6.