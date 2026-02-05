JD Vance was asked if he’d apologise to Alex Pretti’s family and his answer is a chilling glimpse into his soul, such as it is

US ice JD Vance

You won’t need reminding of the horrific killing of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse and US citizen who was shot dead by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Homeland security said the fatal shooting was in self-defence, presumably because the federal officers were worried he was going to harm them with the mobile phone eye witnesses said Pretti had in his hand (rather than a weapon).

As we await the full whitewash, sorry, report into Pretti’s killing, vice president JD Vance was asked if he would apologise to the family of the dead man.

And his answer – not least his first two words and the expression on his face as he says them – is surely a chilling glimpse of Vance’s soul, or what passes for one.

Reporter: Do you plan to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti? Vance: For what? pic.twitter.com/IKmZtX0KQS — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 4, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This country is run by fucking demons https://t.co/xkMcAWvUhK — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) February 4, 2026

2.

What a fucking asshole https://t.co/JwAElwtyCA — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 4, 2026

3.

The spiritual rot in this White House is worse than you could ever imagine. https://t.co/O9uBgskKLF — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) February 4, 2026

4.

The little smile after “For what,” relishing the opportunity to seem cold-blooded, and from someone who pretends to be a pious Catholic toward a man whose death was mourned by the Catholic Church. Vance is an awkward dork who just decided to don the mask of the King of the Online… https://t.co/lfUL2Bsjpz — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 4, 2026

5.

It’s amazing how they’re acting like they’ll never have to face voters again https://t.co/aY1YmsoE9P — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 4, 2026

6.

JD Vance had the opportunity to be a normal human being and show some empathy for the family of a man who was murdered. To nobody’s surprise, he’s doubling down on being an asshole. https://t.co/O3kcKxaA3X — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) February 4, 2026

7.

Most repulsive person in politics and there is stiff competition. https://t.co/Do3mnzP9P4 — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) February 4, 2026

8.

him smugly smiling after saying “for what?” and then his expression suddenly changing as he realises the reporter is actually competent at his job https://t.co/aB4gieRo4P pic.twitter.com/WLpMlM6L5f — jeremy (@jeremylovesyall) February 4, 2026

9.

For me, it’s the smug condescension that really takes Vance’s repulsiveness as a public figure to another level https://t.co/8uRhtJC3xN — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 4, 2026

10.

people were fired for saying less about Charlie Kirk https://t.co/on0OEp0Qtb — sean (@_sn_n) February 4, 2026

11.

i hate this smug piece of shit. look at how callous he is about an american hero that was gunned down by trumps masked thugs. https://t.co/eR7iasgsdK — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 4, 2026

12.

He smiled after his response. Our vice president finds it amusing that a man was murdered and his civil rights were violated. Imagine being the family and seeing this. I hope this destroys any future political aspirations this couch fucker has. https://t.co/PLTOdnFuWN — ♡ (@emkenobi) February 4, 2026

13.

Vance is impressively loathsome. https://t.co/7JT7ja1Zs4 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 4, 2026

14.

JD Vance is an insufferable, motherfucking asshole and nobody likes him. Nobody. https://t.co/0UIkDxwwaj — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 4, 2026

15.

That J.D. interview clip where he’s asked about Alex Pretti’s family is the closest I’ve come to chucking my phone across the room out of rage in a long time. Just a smug ass little ghoul. — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) February 4, 2026

16.

17.

He’s literally evil https://t.co/V74P9b1MoB — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 4, 2026

