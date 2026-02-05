US ice JD Vance

JD Vance was asked if he’d apologise to Alex Pretti’s family and his answer is a chilling glimpse into his soul, such as it is

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2026

You won’t need reminding of the horrific killing of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse and US citizen who was shot dead by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Homeland security said the fatal shooting was in self-defence, presumably because the federal officers were worried he was going to harm them with the mobile phone eye witnesses said Pretti had in his hand (rather than a weapon).

As we await the full whitewash, sorry, report into Pretti’s killing, vice president JD Vance was asked if he would apologise to the family of the dead man.

And his answer – not least his first two words and the expression on his face as he says them – is surely a chilling glimpse of Vance’s soul, or what passes for one.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

READ MORE

Kaitlan Collins had the very best response to Trump’s misogynistic abuse for asking a question he didn’t like

Source Daily Mail H/T @factpostnews