Melania Trump denied using the White House to promote her movie and the receipts came raining down to glorious effect

To the White House where Melania Trump took centre stage to welcome former Israeli hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel, and a very important event it was too.

But there was one aspect that struck people as odd – wrong, in fact – and that was the use of the official presidential residence to promote her Melania movie.

It thrilled the heart to see the First Lady being quizzed about this to her face.

Q: Why do you feel it's appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your movie? MELANIA TRUMP: This is not a promotion (She promoted her video literally 5 minutes ago during this same event) pic.twitter.com/Rkp7pO1Rdy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

‘This is not a promotion.’

Yeah, but no but yeah but. Actually, just no. Because, look.

40 minutes ago!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/G3GsjasLAn — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 4, 2026

Here’s the clip of Melania promoting her movie minutes before she denied promoting her movie pic.twitter.com/NkcvThShy3 https://t.co/XXmutFann5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

Oof. Well, at least she didn’t hold up a QR code in the unlikely event that anyone wanted to book a ticket.

They have no shame. Never forget that has been a GHOST, literally invisible, until this movie came out. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) February 4, 2026

Glad to see a reporter with balls. — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) February 4, 2026

Is she that stupid or does she think we are? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) February 4, 2026

She plugs the movie… then looks you in the eye and says “This is not a promotion.”

Five minutes. Same room. Same cameras. That’s not spin — it’s contempt.

They think reality is whatever they declare it to be. And it works because people keep treating this like “gaffes,” not a… — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) February 4, 2026

Maybe all conservatives have that rare disease from Memento where they can only remember the last couple minutes of their life. — Max Left (@TheRealMaxLeft) February 4, 2026

Not everyone agreed, but the language which they used to do it makes them an impossible person to agree with.

She didn’t promote it, she briefly mentioned it because Aviva Siegel was literally in the movie and it’s relevant to what’s happening. Whoever the reporter is that asked this question is just as retarded as you are — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) February 4, 2026

Magas.

Source @atrupar