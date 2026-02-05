US melania trump white house

Melania Trump denied using the White House to promote her movie and the receipts came raining down to glorious effect

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2026

To the White House where Melania Trump took centre stage to welcome former Israeli hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel, and a very important event it was too.

But there was one aspect that struck people as odd – wrong, in fact – and that was the use of the official presidential residence to promote her Melania movie.

It thrilled the heart to see the First Lady being quizzed about this to her face.

‘This is not a promotion.’

Yeah, but no but yeah but. Actually, just no. Because, look.

Oof. Well, at least she didn’t hold up a QR code in the unlikely event that anyone wanted to book a ticket.

Not everyone agreed, but the language which they used to do it makes them an impossible person to agree with.

Magas.

