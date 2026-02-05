A right-wing commentator claimed there’s a ‘sense of terror hanging over the UK’, and the chinny reckon stretched from Land’s End to John o’ Groats

Twitter right-wing uncategorised

It must be truly exhausting to be a far-right commentator on Twitter, constantly living in a state of abject fear from perceived threats such as immigration, socialism and the ‘woke mind virus’.

They’re so very quick to label opponents ‘snowflakes’, but it seems like they’re the ones in a near-constant panic about an apocalypse that stubbornly refuses to arrive

Here’s a case in point, a post by right-wing commentator Alice Smith, presumably typed with trembling fingers as she was cowering in her panic room.

Deary me. Luckily many of the replies came from people who were made of slightly sterner stuff.

No, that is what getting all your news from the likes of X, GB News and the Express does to gullible morons. The rest of us are fine. — Count Biffa (@CountBiffa) January 29, 2026

Yet here you are voicing your opinion — Paul Lamb (@Lambykins60) January 30, 2026

You don't know what socialism means. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 30, 2026

No, they aren't. It must just be your and your mates online whipping yourselves into a frenzy of confected fear and conspiracy theories. You need to get out more. — J M R (@utlaegr) January 29, 2026

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 if only the far right had platforms to express their hatred and racism. Currently they only have The Daily Mail, Express, Sun, Telegraph,Spectator,Times, BBC,ITV, Sky, GBNews, Talk Radio, Times Radio, etc — thomas mcdade (@thomasmcdade1) January 30, 2026

A spectre is haunting Europe.

It is the spectre of clickbait bollocks. — Castleoatcake (@castleoatcake) January 29, 2026

No – the only terror is promoted by the right wing fantasists that seek to divide a nation and have done o for the last decade.

Promoted by the politically inept Farage a sea of bots and too many self important 'political commentators' — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 30, 2026

There’s no sense of terror, just manufactured fear by those who wish to profit from it politically. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) January 31, 2026

