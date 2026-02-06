Donald Trump is suddenly Bill Clinton’s number one fan and the internet sleuths raised their magnifying glasses for a closer look at why

Politics bill clinton donald trump epstein files

We’re here today to celebrate a beautiful, lifelong friendship in American politics.

The tight bond between Donald Trump and Bill Clinton goes way back. All the way back to this clip that aired in the middle of this week.

Let’s hear what Donald Trump has to say about Bill Clinton.

Trump: It bothers that they’re going after Bill Clinton. I like Bill Clinton. Reporter: What do you like about him? Trump: He got me. He understood me. pic.twitter.com/wNowPvORka — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2026

The timing sure does seem suspicious. These new heartfelt feelings for former President Bill Clinton showed up publicly right around the same time Clinton and his wife, long-time Trump antagonizer Hillary Clinton, agreed to testify in the congressional Jeffrey Epstein hearings.

This is all speculative, of course. Nothing can be definitively proven by the timing of these statements.

But the people of Twitter sure didn’t wait long to start connecting some dots.

It’s worth noting that Trump made the release of the Epstein Files a hallmark of his 2024 campaign, using them to attack the Clintons and their marriage endlessly. Now, he’s doing a 180 and it’s worth everyone (MAGA, reporters, the internet) to ask him WHY. https://t.co/M64vVuBv1x — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 5, 2026

Translation – I am sucking up to Bill because he could sink me with one sentence. And who the f**k forced him to testify on TV? — Jay Russell @ (@Dogskip) February 5, 2026

If I was bill and Hillary I would answer questions like this: “I can’t answer that question. You should talk to President Trump. He’s mentioned thousands and thousands of times in the Epstein files. He probably knows the answer.” — Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) February 5, 2026

Dear Bill. Please don’t be nasty and unveil anything incriminating about me when you testify openly. Love, Donald. https://t.co/hhyzi9xUIs — Rich Turner (@bitcrazed) February 5, 2026

This seems to be an interesting development after Bill Clinton agreed to testify publicly https://t.co/0imR8UCbSB — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 5, 2026

bro is shtting himself about Clinton testifying

well, shtting himself figuratively as well as literally pic.twitter.com/sFMT27CGgI — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) February 5, 2026

