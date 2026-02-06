Politics bill clinton donald trump epstein files

Donald Trump is suddenly Bill Clinton’s number one fan and the internet sleuths raised their magnifying glasses for a closer look at why

Saul Hutson. Updated February 6th, 2026

We’re here today to celebrate a beautiful, lifelong friendship in American politics.

The tight bond between Donald Trump and Bill Clinton goes way back. All the way back to this clip that aired in the middle of this week.

Let’s hear what Donald Trump has to say about Bill Clinton.

The timing sure does seem suspicious. These new heartfelt feelings for former President Bill Clinton showed up publicly right around the same time Clinton and his wife, long-time Trump antagonizer Hillary Clinton, agreed to testify in the congressional Jeffrey Epstein hearings.

This is all speculative, of course. Nothing can be definitively proven by the timing of these statements.

But the people of Twitter sure didn’t wait long to start connecting some dots.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

