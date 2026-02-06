News barack obama donald trump

The White House blamed “a staffer” for posting that racist Obama video, but an obvious detail reveals a lot about the identity of the “staffer”

Michael White. Updated February 6th, 2026

You think you’ve seen the Trump White House hit the rock bottom of bad taste, inhumanity and vulgarity, and then they just keep finding trap doors to sink even lower.

On Thursday night, a video was posted to Donald Trump‘s Truth Social account, ostensibly depicting various Democrats as jungle animals stealing the 2020 election. But then the video shows Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

As outrage about the racist imagery in the video grew on Friday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt initially defended it, telling NBC News:

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from ‘The Lion King.’ Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

Of course, as people pointed out about that initial statement, their argument didn’t stack up because there are no gorilla characters in The Lion King.

Then later on Friday, the video was deleted, with a statement saying: “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down.”

But, as CNN’s Kaitlin Collins pointed out, the video was posted just before midnight, and we’re expected to believe this was some random staffer sending it from the President’s personal account?

Of course, nobody really is in any doubt about who posted the video.

But even if it was a staffer, it poses even more questions.

