Trump is suing his own administration for $10bn but says he’ll give it all to charity and global supplies of chinny reckon just hit critical lows

Saul Hutson. Updated February 6th, 2026

Donald Trump has really embraced saying the quiet part out loud. The US President has no problem laying out his plans, no matter how nefarious and sketchy, for everyone to hear. Then he dares anyone to put a stop to it.

Unfortunately, he’s still waiting. Even after bragging about winning lawsuits against his subordinates.

This clip finds Trump breaking down how he “won” $10 billion in a case against the IRS and that he plans to donate those winnings to “charity.”

Feel free to trust the President at his word, if you like.

Just don’t expect any of these angry clap backs to do it.

