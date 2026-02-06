Trump is suing his own administration for $10bn but says he’ll give it all to charity and global supplies of chinny reckon just hit critical lows

Politics charity donald trump

Donald Trump has really embraced saying the quiet part out loud. The US President has no problem laying out his plans, no matter how nefarious and sketchy, for everyone to hear. Then he dares anyone to put a stop to it.

Unfortunately, he’s still waiting. Even after bragging about winning lawsuits against his subordinates.

This clip finds Trump breaking down how he “won” $10 billion in a case against the IRS and that he plans to donate those winnings to “charity.”

Trump: Essentially, the lawsuit has been won. I guess I won a lot of money. I’ll give 100% to charity. Reporter: You’re taking it out of the system. Trump: No, I’m putting it back into the system. I’m giving it to charity. Reporter: 38 trillion in debt and we’re taking 10… pic.twitter.com/ylhbRG4Vg1 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2026

Feel free to trust the President at his word, if you like.

Just don’t expect any of these angry clap backs to do it.

1.

Trump will burn our nation to the ground before he’ll give money to charity. — America 2-5-oh! 🇺🇸 (@DadInGeorgiaUSA) February 5, 2026

2.

Our money. He’s stealing it. The impeachable offense of the week. No Republican will do anything. https://t.co/tdjPVzakGa — John Riley (@jriley8832) February 5, 2026

3.

Let’s be clear about what this is: Trump is essentially planning to take $10 Billion from the American taxpayer and funnel it to himself. Remember the Trump Foundation? His track record of making good on his promise to charities isn’t good. https://t.co/0c4zee8v34 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 5, 2026

4.

He has literally no clue how anything works. He’s an incompetent fool. This reporter is barely even asking though questions and he looks like an idiot. No wonder he removed anyone who won’t kiss his ass from the press. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) February 5, 2026

5.

This is the most naked corruption in American history. Where is Congress? https://t.co/qCUUmsuH1a — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 5, 2026

6.

Trump is stealing $10 billion from taxpayers. He’s inventing a lawsuit against his own administration for an absurd amount of money, then having them settle with him. If you don’t understand this is a scam, then you’re not paying attention. https://t.co/rTfsuYfEpv — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 5, 2026

7.