Anti-ICE protestors in Minneapolis have got a brand new A++ (NSFW) chant and the whole of Britain is taking credit

US ice kristi noem Minneapolis

To the streets of Minneapolis now, where anti-ICE protestors aren’t going away any time soon.

And they’ve got a brand new A++ (NSFW) chant aimed at Trump’s homeland security chief, Kristi Noem.

We mention it not only because they are sentiments with which we can surely all agree, but because it rang bells – lots of bells – with Brits everywhere and they’re frankly loving it.

Minneapolis has a new anthem! “Hey Kristi Noem…. I wanna knoooooow why you’re such a c-nt!” Kinda catchy. pic.twitter.com/NQGWmvDtHL — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 7, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The Americans have learnt the art of the British chant https://t.co/Y2S9bVHLB4 — Tharries (@TharriesYT) February 8, 2026

2.

Someone from England started this chant surely — ELi🇵🇷 (@ELiBRiGANTE) February 7, 2026

3.

biggest cultural victory for the British Isles since the 2012 Olympics https://t.co/rBita4TctM — juan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@juasanalghaib) February 8, 2026

4.

As a Brit, this is the most British I have ever seen America since that pesky revolution. Great to see. — Charlie 🏳️‍🌈 (@CMid97) February 8, 2026

5.

That word just doesn’t sound proper in an American accent. https://t.co/uAVabIsyFJ — Who Is Gręgg🇿🇼? (@greggislocallfc) February 8, 2026

6.

A fine song … and not without precedent! 😂 This from the January 2017 Women’s March in the UK city of Brighton… pic.twitter.com/rt31gmcPFh — Sean Keeley (@seanrkeeley) February 7, 2026

7.

8.

Incredibly UK coded here. I’m almost proud 🥲 https://t.co/qS7vG1dz4T — Daniel (@DanielM4713) February 7, 2026

9.

I’m sure MAGA will start crying and claim this is “inciting violence.” — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) February 7, 2026

Not everyone agreed.

Can we not do this? Just gross and misogynist. Convinces no one, alienates some who might otherwise be on your side. https://t.co/f9Gwn8SE76 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 8, 2026

But surely they were wrong. Weren’t they?

READ MORE

A Maga tried to own the libs by doing this at the Super Bowl but it wasn’t the spectacular touchdown she thought it was

Source @EdKrassen