Anti-ICE protestors in Minneapolis have got a brand new A++ (NSFW) chant and the whole of Britain is taking credit
To the streets of Minneapolis now, where anti-ICE protestors aren’t going away any time soon.
And they’ve got a brand new A++ (NSFW) chant aimed at Trump’s homeland security chief, Kristi Noem.
We mention it not only because they are sentiments with which we can surely all agree, but because it rang bells – lots of bells – with Brits everywhere and they’re frankly loving it.
Minneapolis has a new anthem!
“Hey Kristi Noem…. I wanna knoooooow why you’re such a c-nt!”
Kinda catchy. pic.twitter.com/NQGWmvDtHL
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 7, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
1.
The Americans have learnt the art of the British chant https://t.co/Y2S9bVHLB4
— Tharries (@TharriesYT) February 8, 2026
2.
Someone from England started this chant surely
— ELi🇵🇷 (@ELiBRiGANTE) February 7, 2026
3.
biggest cultural victory for the British Isles since the 2012 Olympics https://t.co/rBita4TctM
— juan 🏴 (@juasanalghaib) February 8, 2026
4.
As a Brit, this is the most British I have ever seen America since that pesky revolution. Great to see.
— Charlie 🏳️🌈 (@CMid97) February 8, 2026
5.
That word just doesn’t sound proper in an American accent. https://t.co/uAVabIsyFJ
— Who Is Gręgg🇿🇼? (@greggislocallfc) February 8, 2026
6.
A fine song … and not without precedent! 😂 This from the January 2017 Women’s March in the UK city of Brighton… pic.twitter.com/rt31gmcPFh
— Sean Keeley (@seanrkeeley) February 7, 2026
7.
UK right now pic.twitter.com/OdHh4YyJRn
— 🇺🇸 ~ Roni ~🇺🇸 (@paleblueeyes24) February 8, 2026
8.
Incredibly UK coded here. I’m almost proud 🥲 https://t.co/qS7vG1dz4T
— Daniel (@DanielM4713) February 7, 2026
9.
I’m sure MAGA will start crying and claim this is “inciting violence.”
— JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) February 7, 2026
Not everyone agreed.
Can we not do this? Just gross and misogynist. Convinces no one, alienates some who might otherwise be on your side. https://t.co/f9Gwn8SE76
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 8, 2026
But surely they were wrong. Weren’t they?
