Sport MAGA super bowl

A Maga tried to own the libs by doing this at the Super Bowl but it wasn’t the spectacular touchdown she thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2026

To the Super Bowl, where this particular spectator decided she wasn’t going to take any of that woke nonsense being dished up by Bad Bunny in the half-time entertainment.

No, @amandacvance took the opportunity to watch the alternative half-time show, such as it was, being dished up by Kid Rock and a whole bunch of people we’ve never heard of, on her mobile phone. While at the Super Bowl.

But it’s fair to say not everyone thought it was the spectacular touchdown that she appeared to think it was.

And these people surely said it best.

