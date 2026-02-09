A Maga tried to own the libs by doing this at the Super Bowl but it wasn’t the spectacular touchdown she thought it was

Sport MAGA super bowl

To the Super Bowl, where this particular spectator decided she wasn’t going to take any of that woke nonsense being dished up by Bad Bunny in the half-time entertainment.

No, @amandacvance took the opportunity to watch the alternative half-time show, such as it was, being dished up by Kid Rock and a whole bunch of people we’ve never heard of, on her mobile phone. While at the Super Bowl.

Watching the American halftime performance at the Super Bowl instead of Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/OroLSYgz8C — Amanda Vance (@amandacvance) February 9, 2026

But it’s fair to say not everyone thought it was the spectacular touchdown that she appeared to think it was.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

You can’t boycott something you’re already attending you dumbass https://t.co/dWIp1BNE07 — 🍉LoZza🍉 (@CocoaFox023) February 9, 2026

2.

Wow this is probably one of the more embarrassing things I’ve seen in my life — Anthony (@antscope) February 9, 2026

3.

Not like you could’ve seen bad bunny in those nose bleeds anyways. Would’ve been better to just stay home 🤣🤣🤣 — Unpolarized Marine 🇺🇸 (@monetaryfungi) February 9, 2026

4.

This is dumb because you still gave the NFL your money — Michael Mike (@MichaelMatchone) February 9, 2026

5.

Everyone sitting near you thinks you are an obnoxious asshole. To pay for your seats and get stuck next to this person… Jesus, what bad luck. — TokyoOnTheRocks (@TokyoOnTheRocks) February 9, 2026

6.

You still pay the ticket 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Oswaldo Rivas (@Oxzy503) February 9, 2026

7.