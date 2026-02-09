US Tommy Robinson Winter Olympics

Tommy Robinson trolled an American Olympian for daring to disagree with Donald Trump and was owned into the next Olympiad

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2026

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley Lennon has been taking a keen interest in the Winter Olympics.

Well, we don’t know if he’s actually been watching any of the sport, but he did get very hot under the collar about American freestyle skier, Hunter Hess, after he distanced himself from all the horrific things going on right now in Trump’s America.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up schooled all the way into the next Olympiad.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

The usual MAGA crybabies are whining about athletes speaking out about the US at the Winter Olympics – 18 brutally funny responses worthy of gold

Source @TRobinsonNewEra