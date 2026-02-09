Tommy Robinson trolled an American Olympian for daring to disagree with Donald Trump and was owned into the next Olympiad

US Tommy Robinson Winter Olympics

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley Lennon has been taking a keen interest in the Winter Olympics.

Well, we don’t know if he’s actually been watching any of the sport, but he did get very hot under the collar about American freestyle skier, Hunter Hess, after he distanced himself from all the horrific things going on right now in Trump’s America.

USA Olympic Skier Hunter Hess: “It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now… Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S.” These people are insufferable. Just do the skiing. Just do the f*cking skiing 😒 pic.twitter.com/vnsaJ0xjS4 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 7, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up schooled all the way into the next Olympiad.

1.

Well, he’s actually representing his country. You wouldn’t know anything about that would you Yaxley?! — ATM StakePool (Adapulse, World Mobile, Cardano) (@AtmPools) February 8, 2026

2.

You carry on about free speech ya turd They have a right to say whatever the fuck they like especially against a Govt What are you suddenly against free speech now Fuck if with your bullshit ! — Here4CarltonMeltdowns⚫️⚪️⚫️🇦🇺✊🏾🌊🏄‍♂️ (@camo2572) February 8, 2026

3.

Since when did you switch from being a British patriot to an American patriot? — Markous 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@kalsjdhflkjsa) February 8, 2026

4.

In the USA We have this thing called freedom of speech — Charles Snarkley (@charles_snark) February 7, 2026

5.

You are a *Brit* who grifts as a free speech warrior criticizing an *American* for exercising his free speech. How do you people not just die from shame? https://t.co/wLtym2vuzy pic.twitter.com/nx9RUdvOSw — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 8, 2026

6.

🤣🤣🤣 What a moron. The "defender of free speech," moaning about someone using free speech. Why don’t you stick to whatever the f*ck it is you do then, instead of marching around the streets shouting your views. — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) February 8, 2026

7.

Funny how “just do the skiing” always means “shut up unless you agree with me.”

Democracy doesn’t work like a remote control.

Wipe that sh*t off your mouth! — AncientPriest (@AncientPriest) February 8, 2026

8.

Yes, mate, only you have a right to an opinion. https://t.co/3hDk4MxLtp — David Icke (@davidicke) February 8, 2026

9.

Oh do shut up you feckless little runt. pic.twitter.com/Fv9W1Wm3Lr — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) February 8, 2026

