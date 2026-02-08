The usual MAGA crybabies are whining about athletes speaking out about the US at the Winter Olympics – 18 brutally funny responses worthy of gold

News donald trump jake paul megyn kelly

US athletes arrived at the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina under a heavy cloud – specifically a giant orange cloud of racism and hate.

So, it was little surprise that the crowd started booing Team USA at the opening ceremony on Friday – though those jeers were more aimed at US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha who were singled out by cameras.

Dear World, For those of you who loudly BOOED JD Vance at the Olympics, we THANK YOU for your support. 💙🇺🇸 Love,

Americans who can't stand JD Vance pic.twitter.com/Gfsr46aYrc — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 6, 2026

Now, some of the athletes have started talking to the international media about the reaction to the US delegation – and why they have mixed feelings about representing their country at such a fraught time.

really glad to see these USA olympians speaking out and using the attention they are getting to shed light on the chaos and wrong doings taking place in the country right now. THIS STUFF is what makes me proud to be american, not the current administration and their actions. pic.twitter.com/ro60c18TG4 — brittany (taylor’s version) ✨💫 (@brittanyconk17) February 6, 2026

BREAKING: American figure skater Amber Glenn just powerfully spoke about how she is using her platform to support LGBTQ+ Americans under the Trump Administration. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/VRyKbsMUWT — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 7, 2026

Their bravery has won them a lot of admirers. But, of course, the usual MAGA suspects like Megyn Kelly, Tomi Lahren and Jake Paul have come out in force to whine about the athletes, calling them “traitors”, reminding everyone how nobody hates free speech as much as right-wingers.

Another turncoat to root against. https://t.co/TvY1OcBgcY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 7, 2026

Wow pls shut the fuck up From all true Americans If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else https://t.co/lBoFdKynDG — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 7, 2026

It’s always the privileged white kids isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/6Tz3DdLAai — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 7, 2026

YOU chose to wear our flag.

YOU chose to represent our country.

YOU chose to compete at the @Olympics. If that’s too hard for you, then GO HOME. Some things are bigger than politics. You just don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/H3cvUwuyMA — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 7, 2026

Luckily, people online have been quick to mock the conservatives for their incessant bitching.

Do you guys enjoy anything? Anything at all? pic.twitter.com/3FCkhHc3u3 — SCHIZO BAELEY (enclave arc) 🦅 (@schizobaeleyfbi) February 8, 2026

The fastest way to spot fake patriotism is how quickly it demands silence. “Go home” is the default response of people who confuse loyalty with silence. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 7, 2026

Would you have said that to these Patriots? They like him stood up for what’s right! One can love the flag and still be disappointed in what’s going on!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zuO38Nf4vT — Karl Whethers (@axshunjaxson) February 7, 2026

When you truly love something, you call out the issues that need fixing https://t.co/Qdvx7q6ok5 — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) February 7, 2026

Every time an American speaks out in an international setting for human values, foreigners are reminded that there is a US beyond Trump https://t.co/5pkWQS1mfE — Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) February 7, 2026

I could not be more proud of all the U.S. athletes at the Olympics using their platforms to speak out against the hatred and violence of the Trump regime. We have a Team USA giving us pride in a moment our government is causing us so much pain and embarrassment. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) February 7, 2026

You are rooting against America, but you call them a turn coat? — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) February 7, 2026

This is who we are, Megyn. Admit it. You hate America. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) February 7, 2026

If we’re now rooting against American olympians because we don’t like their politics, are we supposed to root against America if we don’t like the POTUS? Doesn’t seem very patriotic to me, Megyn. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) February 7, 2026

Imagine @ByronDonalds telling US athletes during the 1960’s civil rights protests that they should just shut up and cheer for the homeland. https://t.co/wsgMERHlpS — Dave Thul (@davethul) February 8, 2026

holy shit you’re such a whiny crybaby — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) February 7, 2026

US skier has a view and gets abuse because freedom of speech only exists for the far right apparently https://t.co/66ATkvXLnD — Emma 🧡 (@Emma_Campaigner) February 7, 2026

Republicans have canceled everything other than Jeffrey Epstein at this point. https://t.co/OwzEoWSaRq — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 8, 2026

