News donald trump jake paul megyn kelly

The usual MAGA crybabies are whining about athletes speaking out about the US at the Winter Olympics – 18 brutally funny responses worthy of gold

Michael White. Updated February 8th, 2026

US athletes arrived at the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina under a heavy cloud – specifically a giant orange cloud of racism and hate.

So, it was little surprise that the crowd started booing Team USA at the opening ceremony on Friday – though those jeers were more aimed at US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha who were singled out by cameras.

Now, some of the athletes have started talking to the international media about the reaction to the US delegation – and why they have mixed feelings about representing their country at such a fraught time.

.

.

Their bravery has won them a lot of admirers. But, of course, the usual MAGA suspects like Megyn Kelly, Tomi Lahren and Jake Paul have come out in force to whine about the athletes, calling them “traitors”, reminding everyone how nobody hates free speech as much as right-wingers.

.

.

.

.

Luckily, people online have been quick to mock the conservatives for their incessant bitching.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Source: Twitter/X/brittanyconk17