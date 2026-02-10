‘What are the best ‘bad haircut’ insults?’ – 21 things to say when your pal has totally ruined their barnet

Life r/AskUK

Having a new haircut can be a transformational experience but, unfortunately for some, it’s not always in a positive way. And if a friend comes to you after a disaster with a stylist, you should be kind and sympathetic.

Or should you? Because you could wheel out an excellent insult instead. They’ve been swapping these on the AskUK subreddit after user Slugdoge posted this:

What are the best ‘bad haircut’ insults? I tried out a new barber yesterday and it didn’t go well at all. I came into the office today and my colleague said ‘Fucking hell did someone cut your hair with a knife and fork?’ and it sent me lol. What are some other good insults for people with shit hair cuts?

And plenty of people were happy to oblige, like these…

1.

‘What does your barber do for a living?’

–Mr-Bit47

2.

‘I had an admittedly terrible Beckham style cut back in the day while at Uni, went around my friend’s house to pick him up before a night out, his Dad said ‘What are you doing at Uni?’, I said ‘Business’, he said ‘Well… it’s not f***ing hairdressing is it?’.’

–whittingtonwarrior

3.

‘Did you have to leave halfway through?’

–Hyperion2023

4.

‘And its close cousin ‘Are you going back tomorrow so they can finish it?”

–PageStillNotFound

5.

‘Related: ‘At least I can afford a whole haircut.”

–Ok-Set-5829

6.

‘Where’d you get your hair cut mate? I’m thinking of opening a hat shop next door.’

–YeetmasterGeneral

7.

‘Nice hair cut. Did the council do it?’

–Gasblaster2000

8.

”That’s a brave choice.”

–Sandy_Bananas

9.

‘In a similar vain, about the shirt your mate is wearing: ‘I had a shirt like that once. Didn’t suit me either’.’

–TheRealGabbro

10.

”I’ve just been to the barber.’

‘Were they shut?”

–Peanut0151

11.

‘I once got an opportunity to get back at a long time bully in middle school when he had a bad haircut. I believe I said ‘What happened, Jeren? Did you get in a fight with a lawnmower and lose?”

–hotdish420