Nigel Farage claims his ‘completely non-political’ £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire was also a reward for Brexit – 23 sceptical responses to Schrodinger’s Donation

Politics nigel farage

On the same day that the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner confirmed an investigation into the £5 million given to Nigel Farage by a Thailand-resident crypto billionaire named Christopher Harborne (or Chakrit Sakunkrit), the Reform Leader went running to the Sun’s Harry Cole to try (again) to get ahead of the story.

Farage, who has repeatedly insisted that he didn’t need to declare the £5 million to Parliament because it wasn’t in any way political, now claims it was a reward for his dedication to campaigning for Brexit. This man has more flip-flops than Primark’s beachwear department.

EXC: “He who pays the piper picks the tune?” “Hang on a second. Hang on a second. I can't be bought by anybody.” Nigel Farage responds to £5m donor investigation insisting “I'm not and never have been” a crook Now claims it was “reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years” pic.twitter.com/6gZg9dauE0 — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) May 14, 2026

Harry Cole: Do you not worry about the what the punters think though in terms of this is unusual… If my mate lent me a tener to get a couple of beers… Five million quid, it’s a hell of a lot. Nigel Farage: I know. And it’s very unusual for someone to give up 27 years of their life to campaign for something. And this was given to me on an unconditional basis. Completely unconditional basis. But frankly, it was given as a reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years. HC: And it had no impact on your decision to come back into public life? NF: No. HC: But he who pays the piper picks the tune. NF: Hang on a second. Hang on a second. I can’t be bought by anybody.

The issue of the donation came up at minute 21 of a 25-minute chat about Farage’s inevitable entry into Downing Street, how Reform will change the country, and why the UK needs lower taxes, in case you were wondering why he was prepared to talk to Cole, when he couldn’t even face the likes of Laura Kuenssberg.

The standards commissioner may not yet have drawn conclusions, but these people have – and there was more than a whiff of “Sure, Jan!” in the air.

1.

Farage says his £5 million gift was a “reward” for Brexit. The rest of us were rewarded with higher bills and years of chaos. This grifter must not become prime minister. https://t.co/3ZOoHynPq2 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 14, 2026

2.

I thought it was for his 'personal security'? That's the problem when you lie so much. You forget whatever bollocks you said in the past. https://t.co/ctNcaFg9t3 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 14, 2026

3.

"I once said I was given £5 million for my security, then a few days later said it was a reward for Brexit" pic.twitter.com/TGQPfGBD4J — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 14, 2026

4.

Hang on a second… First Farage says the £5m was nothing to do with politics and was for his security Now he’s saying it was a reward for Brexit?! Keep digging Farage. https://t.co/10W1kBSuEI — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 14, 2026

5.

Given to me on a completely unconditional basis…for my security??? As a reward??? I can't be bought by anybody?? https://t.co/P2yFnPMmGS — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) May 14, 2026

6.

So this is his third, or fourth excuse? It's hard to keep up with the lies. I think Farage is struggling as well. He sees himself as Trump, but he has no one around him to do the sycophantic nodding and run defence. A one-man band who can't keep up with his own lies. https://t.co/v2urlnAFnX — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 14, 2026

7.

Nigel Farage, April 29: “This money was given to me so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life”. Nigel Farage, May 14: “Frankly, it was given to me as a reward for campaigning against Brexit for 27 years.” Which is it? https://t.co/AxGCD7rPOA — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 14, 2026

8.

Nigel Farage tells The Sun the £5m he got from the crypto billionaire was a ‘reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years’ On May 5, Mr Farage said the money was ‘the only way I can protect myself for the rest of my life’ as he was the ‘most attacked, physically, politician of… https://t.co/X44Gmjx4DF — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) May 14, 2026

9.

A reward for 27 years of Brexit campaigning??? Brexit was delivered in 2020. The money landed in early 2024, right before he decided to stand as an MP. Convenient timing. Changing stories. Dodgy donor cash. — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) May 14, 2026

10.

So it *was* a political ‘gift’ then https://t.co/eOxizXxxo3 — David (@Zero_4) May 14, 2026

11.

Hold on. This almost makes it worse. https://t.co/28mMtk5KrW — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 14, 2026

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