A newspaper said millennials and Gen Z can’t afford to buy homes because of “splurging” on rotisserie chickens – 21 responses that are a giant ‘cluck you!’

Life cost of living Gen Z millennials

There are many complex reasons why millennials and Gen Z age groups cannot afford to get on the property ladder.

Things like student debt, flatlining wages, skyrocketing house prices.

And now…cooked chickens?

Gen Zers and millennials are swimming in student debt and may never own homes, but they’re splurging on gut-healthy juices and rotisserie chickens. https://t.co/16ctTPmmLp — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 12, 2026

Yes, the ‘Wall Street Journal’ this week reported on the rise of so-called trendy grocery stores in Manhattan, where young people “swaddled in expensive parkas and slinging luxury purses” queue to get in.

“Gen Zers and millennials are swimming in student debt and may never own homes, but they’re splurging on gut-healthy juices and rotisserie chickens,” the piece said.

As a reader’s note under the WSJ’s tweet reads, “rotisserie chickens are highly cost-effective, often cheaper per lb of edible meat than raw due to no shrinkage/convenience. To label them as “splurging” is misleading.”

Understandably, the article has gone viral, with lots of the targeted age groups uniting in a giant ‘cluck you’ to the paper.

1.

Hey honey, get in here, the new avocado toast just dropped. — Mark Best (@MarkBestForex) February 12, 2026

2.

Go ahead and buy that rotisserie chicken, you’re not gonna be able to afford a house anyways — Cale 🥬 (@CaleCrypto) February 12, 2026

3.

4.

Millenials and gen zers are eating even though they owe the overlords their money. — timotime (@ajax730) February 12, 2026

5.

I think millenials should be allowed to tar and feather you guys at this point — Dream of the 🍞 Chamber (@big_toblerone_) February 12, 2026

6.

This reeks of out of touch. Apparently the rotisserie chicken they highlight is a $40+ one from some fancy grocery store. Do they really think it's something that's happening at a significant level? https://t.co/YemnT2ssIb pic.twitter.com/8enPR4JMlJ — John Paul (@eagleriverjohn) February 13, 2026

7.

The boomers finding out we still have money for juice and pre-cooked chicken https://t.co/6KoviwwDQ1 pic.twitter.com/R5fRLXJ6pu — Mike Mulraney (@mullrainee) February 12, 2026

8.

Me, using @Klarna to finance my rotisserie chicken in four installments with no interest charges. https://t.co/zUenJT6zcR pic.twitter.com/JHACIhHT4Q — Mike Pierce (@millennial_debt) February 12, 2026

9.

Young Americans should only be eating nutritional pellets made from bird game and drinking water from one of those huge upside down hamster bottles. They should live inside a terrarium with an exercise wheel. https://t.co/7TpcY7jgQ3 — Tyler Schmall (@tylerschmall) February 14, 2026

10.

11.

Rotisserie chicken being a splurge tells you everything you need to know about the economy — Idea Guy (@iamideaguy) February 12, 2026

12.

Interesting! Now let's check in on your "Luxury Homes" section https://t.co/5bAKEeV0og pic.twitter.com/bg8jyUEMmc — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) February 12, 2026

13.

Millennials got blamed for buying coffee and avocados. We let rich losers get away with denigrating us. Now they’re blaming people for buying $5-$9 on a chicken that can make 2-3 separate meals. Tax the rich. https://t.co/6fZno65nyc — zackp.bsky.social (@AceTrainerZack) February 12, 2026

14.

Next thing you know they'll be splurging on actual bread, they're out of control! — Independent Quick Take (@IndieQuickTake) February 12, 2026

15.

“You guys are eating EVERY day??” -WSJ https://t.co/qv5UvJ4m6S — Murray Supreme (@dropkick_murray) February 12, 2026

16.

my millennial ass eating a rotisserie chicken after pouring a whole skillet full of grease down my sink in the apartment I'm subsidizing for my landlord's wealth. https://t.co/xcQY4Mg2MW pic.twitter.com/7r1K2EYErO — Dear Thommy 💘 (@thom_weights) February 12, 2026

17.

News articles saying literally anything to convince Gen Z that this shitty economy is actually our fault somehow. https://t.co/rsS6O6oVfm — Lucas Keating (@lucasjk616) February 12, 2026

18.

The same people that are worried about Gen z and millennials "killing" certain industries, also want us to never spend money on anything ever https://t.co/TYE4C9T4ah pic.twitter.com/r6M6RGoum3 — crt tv enjoyer 📺 (@uten4tenj0u) February 12, 2026

19.

They certainly aren’t splurging on Wall Street Journal subscriptions https://t.co/A1pj52YYvJ — The Ball Is Orange (@theballisorange) February 12, 2026

20.

judging people in their 20s/30s for not eating gruel like the miserable peasants you believe them to be. you build your comfortable lives on the backs of people who actually WORK, and who are making the best out of bad situations https://t.co/I2q38aOdNQ — dom ❤️‍🔥 (@likedomin0s) February 12, 2026

21.

Hey, anybody know what stage of capitalism “splurging on rotisserie chicken” is? https://t.co/oHhPMCp2Zr — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 12, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/WSJ