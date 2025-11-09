This clip of a huge line of people queuing for a food bank is a damning snapshot of Donald Trump’s America

News cost of living donald trump economy

For a man so obsessed with the power of television images, this should make for bleak viewing for President Donald Trump. Well, it would if the man had any sense of shame.

When it comes to reacting to Donald Trump’s second term, most people have to laugh or else they’d cry.

But there’s nothing funny about the footage – shared by Trump-cheerleaders Fox News, no less – of a huge queue of people waiting for a food bank centre in Cleveland, Ohio – a state that went for Trump in 2024.

WATCH: Long lines stretch outside a Cleveland food bank after federal SNAP payments are paused due to the ongoing government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/QiJYnz1q2m — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 8, 2025

The footage is going viral on social media, and comes as the US government shutdown drags on, affecting millions of Americans. The Trump administration has actively sought to cut off the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Programme (SNAP), a food programme that serves about 1 in 8, mostly lower income Americans.

Over the last month, there have been reports of furloughed federal employees and even military troops queueing for food.

A food bank lined up with military members who didn’t receive a paycheck this week: pic.twitter.com/c2q76LAF7g — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 10, 2025

The Cleveland footage has sparked a huge reaction, coming as Donald Trump flew to Florida to play golf and host another party, a week after Trump enjoyed a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at his private member’s club.

For Trump: Seafood towers at Mar-A-Lago For Americans: Bread lines pic.twitter.com/bAhnhxypOE — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 8, 2025

Remember when Donald Trump said there would be people standing in bread lines trying to get food if Kamala Harris won? People are standing in line for food in Cleveland because of Donald Trump. It’s always pure projection. pic.twitter.com/qQ0wDn3UFV — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 8, 2025

BREAKING From Cleveland Food Bank: This is what most food banks currently look like as Trump begsthe Supreme Court to continue to allow him to cut off SNAP funding. Meanwhile, he’s golfing currently at his club with billionaires. pic.twitter.com/EiB0WlPrHT — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 8, 2025

This should NOT be the reality in America. Not in 2025.

It seems reminiscent of the stories from those who had to stand in line for butter, bread, etc., at the time of the Depression in 1900s. — Helen D. Riley (@HelenDRiley2) November 9, 2025

This is not “personal responsibility.”

This is a government choosing hunger. While Trump golfs with billionaires, Americans stand in the rain for bread.

Veterans. Parents. Kids. Tell me again who’s “winning.” — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) November 8, 2025

Lines of hungry families in the cold —

while Trump is on a golf cart,

laughing with billionaires. He cut off food so children go hungry.

Then calls it “leadership.” This is not a president.

This is rot. How much more are we supposed to swallow? — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) November 8, 2025

“New York is about to learn why there’s bread lines under socialism” https://t.co/jtuiol9zdJ — Read Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell) (@JPHilllllll) November 8, 2025

