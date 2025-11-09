News cost of living donald trump economy

This clip of a huge line of people queuing for a food bank is a damning snapshot of Donald Trump’s America

Michael White. Updated November 9th, 2025

For a man so obsessed with the power of television images, this should make for bleak viewing for President Donald Trump. Well, it would if the man had any sense of shame.

When it comes to reacting to Donald Trump’s second term, most people have to laugh or else they’d cry.

But there’s nothing funny about the footage – shared by Trump-cheerleaders Fox News, no less – of a huge queue of people waiting for a food bank centre in Cleveland, Ohio – a state that went for Trump in 2024.

The footage is going viral on social media, and comes as the US government shutdown drags on, affecting millions of Americans. The Trump administration has actively sought to cut off the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Programme (SNAP), a food programme that serves about 1 in 8, mostly lower income Americans.

Over the last month, there have been reports of furloughed federal employees and even military troops queueing for food.

The Cleveland footage has sparked a huge reaction, coming as Donald Trump flew to Florida to play golf and host another party, a week after Trump enjoyed a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at his private member’s club.

