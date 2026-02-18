25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to our Wednesday round-up of funny stuff from Bluesky. It’s got topical gags, puns, and stuff that defies categorising, but still made us laugh.
If you see something you like, show it some love.
1.
*Bananas in Pyjamas tune*
— Tom Pullin (@tom-pullin.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 7:23 PM
2.
That moment when you see a 'suggested post' and think to yourself "I really fancy some lemon meringue pie now".
— Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 7:20 AM
3.
Are these the actual lyrics? I’ve been mishearing this for years
— Rick Burin (@rickburin.bsky.social) February 13, 2026 at 12:19 PM
4.
The second you see this cover, a wah pedal starts playing. It’s science.
— Jeff Smith (@thecomichunter.bsky.social) February 14, 2026 at 9:34 PM
5.
Exhausted and dehydrated, I slowly walk the last few steps. “This has to be it,” I think to myself. Taking a deep breath, I close my eyes and turn the handle, whispering a little prayer as I step through. I open my eyes and the last trickle of hope leaks away. I am still in IKEA.
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) February 15, 2026 at 2:34 PM
6.
Such beautiful lyrics, made all the more charming if you imagine it’s Godzilla in love
— Greg Jenner (Historian) (@gregjenner.bsky.social) February 15, 2026 at 2:09 PM
7.
Someone post that John Peel pic, I can’t be bothered.
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) February 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM
8.
The average American gets kicked in the head by a horse between five and seven times a year
— little lamb (@puddleofbrain.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 1:56 AM
9.
In the middle of ar street
— LondonLee (@londonlee.bsky.social) February 16, 2026 at 7:39 PM
10.
But are we not all, in a sense, “SERVANTS OF THE WANKH”?
— Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) February 16, 2026 at 6:26 PM
11.
I'd like to know who the first restaurant customer was who said "Well that sounds delicious but I think I'd rather just have its foam."
— Michael Spicer (@michaelspicer.bsky.social) February 16, 2026 at 9:15 PM
12.
Me: Do we really need to pipe music into every fucking public place?
Security guard: You need to get off the carousel. Now.
— Matty (@bestestname.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 6:20 AM