25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Welcome to our Wednesday round-up of funny stuff from Bluesky. It’s got topical gags, puns, and stuff that defies categorising, but still made us laugh.

If you see something you like, show it some love.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Exhausted and dehydrated, I slowly walk the last few steps. “This has to be it,” I think to myself. Taking a deep breath, I close my eyes and turn the handle, whispering a little prayer as I step through. I open my eyes and the last trickle of hope leaks away. I am still in IKEA. [image or embed] — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) February 15, 2026 at 2:34 PM

6.

7.

8.

The average American gets kicked in the head by a horse between five and seven times a year — little lamb (@puddleofbrain.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 1:56 AM

9.

10.

11.

I'd like to know who the first restaurant customer was who said "Well that sounds delicious but I think I'd rather just have its foam." — Michael Spicer (@michaelspicer.bsky.social) February 16, 2026 at 9:15 PM

12.