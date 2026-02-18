RFK Jr and Kid Rock teamed up to make a truly bizarre ‘Make America Healthy Again’ fitness vid and the reactions were a collective ‘WTF!?’

US kid rock MAGA maha

As you’re no doubt aware, RFK Jr is the guy tasked by Donald Trump to Make America Healthy Again. Maybe not the ideal job for an ex-heroin addict, anti-vaxxer who recently admitted that he used to snort cocaine off toilet seats, but here we are.

Well now he’s found the ideal fitness partner, none other than that most MAGA of rock stars, Kid Rock. The same Kid Rock who has also been a bit of a glutton in the past when it comes to the old drink and drugs, even suggesting in 2015 that marijuana, cocaine and heroin should all be legalized.

The unlikely fitness bros have now just released a very bizarre workout video to encourage fellow Americans to get in shape.

It was shared on RFK’s Twitter account and it has to be seen to be believed.

Ready?

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

We’re speechless. Luckily, however, other witnesses did manage to find some words.

1.

My vagina just made the Windows shutdown sound. — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) February 17, 2026

2.

Did you guys do coke off a toilet seat before making this? — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) February 17, 2026

3.

4.

What in the flying fuck did I just watch? — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) February 17, 2026

5.

Wearing jeans to workout in is a choice…wearing them into a cold plunge is even more deranged. Say no to drugs kids. — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) February 17, 2026

6.

Sir, I am concerned that this is drawing down the United States Strategic Cringe Reserve to a dangerously low level. While I understand your goal to make cringey thirst videos with taxpayer money, you must also preserve enough cringe to last through the entire Trump Presidency. — David McCune (@davidemccune) February 17, 2026

7.

JFC this video should be for behind closed doors only pic.twitter.com/B6GGtkxFT7 — Placentapod (@Placentapods) February 17, 2026

8.

What in the actual fuck is this?

And why the fuck is he flipping off the camera? The party of family values. — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) February 17, 2026

9.

i cannot possibly imagine two men i’d like to take health advice from less https://t.co/cV96kqoDGo — matt (@mattxiv) February 17, 2026

10.