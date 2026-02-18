US kid rock MAGA maha

RFK Jr and Kid Rock teamed up to make a truly bizarre ‘Make America Healthy Again’ fitness vid and the reactions were a collective ‘WTF!?’

David Harris. Updated February 18th, 2026

As you’re no doubt aware, RFK Jr is the guy tasked by Donald Trump to Make America Healthy Again. Maybe not the ideal job for an ex-heroin addict, anti-vaxxer who recently admitted that he used to snort cocaine off toilet seats, but here we are.

Well now he’s found the ideal fitness partner, none other than that most MAGA of rock stars, Kid Rock. The same Kid Rock who has also been a bit of a glutton in the past when it comes to the old drink and drugs, even suggesting in 2015 that marijuana, cocaine and heroin should all be legalized.

The unlikely fitness bros have now just released a very bizarre workout video to encourage fellow Americans to get in shape.

It was shared on RFK’s Twitter account and it has to be seen to be believed.

Ready?

We’re speechless. Luckily, however, other witnesses did manage to find some words.

