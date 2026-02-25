Donald Trump says he’s winning so much people can’t take it anymore and these 18 smackdowns will not be defeated

Politics donald trump state of the union winning

Donald Trump has entered the “Charlie Sheen having a mental breakdown” part of his Presidency.

During part of his wide-ranging (to put it delicately) State of the Union Address, Trump relayed an anecdote about being accosted by Americans who can’t take all of the winning.

Hear it from the man himself.

Trump: “We’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it. People are asking me, ‘Please, please, please, Mr. President, we’re winning too much! We can’t take it anymore” (CBS poll: 53% say the country is worse off than a year ago)pic.twitter.com/kpoiLSA2gD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 25, 2026

He screams this wild story so loudly the microphone starts breaking up. At the end of the spittle-flinging rant, he segues into bringing out the American men’s gold medal-winning hockey team as an example.

It has all the classic Trumpian flourishes. He lies. He screams. He takes credit for a win he had absolutely nothing to do with.

Twitter was not feeling nearly as triumphant.

1.

He’s right about the We Can’t Take it Anymore part but not what proceeded it — AffirmedAlydar (@WollastonWntr63) February 25, 2026

2.

Lol – yes, I feel like I'm winning every time I check my bank account. Every time I buy groceries. Every time I pay my skyrocketing electric bill. Every GoFundMe and Venmo I contribute to because people are working multiple jobs and can't pay their bills. — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) February 25, 2026

3.

This is so cringe – using the Gold Medal winning team as some sort of political crutch… he thinks he owns them — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 25, 2026

4.

Props. Stupid, stupid props. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 25, 2026

5.

“Until you came along we were just always losing” is he taking credit for them winning at the Olympics https://t.co/xKwxLrHhk4 — ♡ (@emkenobi) February 25, 2026

6.

7.

This really couldn’t have been any weirder. https://t.co/LjJr2ttw2L — J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) February 25, 2026

8.