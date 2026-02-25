Politics donald trump state of the union winning

Donald Trump says he’s winning so much people can’t take it anymore and these 18 smackdowns will not be defeated

Saul Hutson. Updated February 25th, 2026

Donald Trump has entered the “Charlie Sheen having a mental breakdown” part of his Presidency.

During part of his wide-ranging (to put it delicately) State of the Union Address, Trump relayed an anecdote about being accosted by Americans who can’t take all of the winning.

Hear it from the man himself.

He screams this wild story so loudly the microphone starts breaking up. At the end of the spittle-flinging rant, he segues into bringing out the American men’s gold medal-winning hockey team as an example.

It has all the classic Trumpian flourishes. He lies. He screams. He takes credit for a win he had absolutely nothing to do with.

Twitter was not feeling nearly as triumphant.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2