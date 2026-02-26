Stephen Miller’s po-faced objection to the Democrats’ refusal to stand for Trump got him thoroughly dragged, but AOC delivered the most devastatingly accurate takedown

US Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump Stephen miller

At almost 110 minutes, Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address was the longest on record, and as anybody who has paid the slightest bit of attention could have predicted, it was a string of his usual provable lies and boasts.

The Trump State of the Union speech in two minutes. You're welcome.https://t.co/SyJd2TiF6V pic.twitter.com/RtHXLkSrXF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 25, 2026

Democrats staged various protests during proceedings, with Congressman Al Green’s response to the president’s disgusting racist mockery of the Obamas drawing the most attention.

Rep. Al Green was holding a sign that reads "Black People Aren't Apes" at the #SOTU: pic.twitter.com/aKcRoHsaY3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2026

CNN’s Scott Jennings shared another Democrat protest, with his Trumpian bias on full dispay.

Moment of the night: Democrats refusing to stand to affirm their allegiance to American citizens over illegal aliens. Will be signature moment of this speech. Trump nailed them. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 25, 2026

Stephen Miller, the shadowy figure behind the Trump administration (Think Dominic Cummings if he were a 200-year-old Transylvanian count …so just Dominic Cummings) weighed in with a performative rant about the Democrats’ refusal to stand at the request of the Liar-in-chief.

Democrats declared to the world their searing disdain for, and profound disloyalty to, the actual citizens of the United States. They were repeatedly entreated to stand. Over and over. They refused. It was a moment that chills to the bone and which will live for a thousand years. https://t.co/rdjcjZxj0L — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 25, 2026

His hyperbolic stylings earned him some well-deserved mockery.

1.

lol fucking Sephiroth over here — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) February 25, 2026

2.

"It was a moment that chills to the bone and which will live for a thousand years" That's the line you went with? pic.twitter.com/hH8An2ZHrz — Curious Mr. Fox (@CuriousMrFox101) February 25, 2026

3.

“Entreated to stand” he’s the President not a King. Also you sound like a complete wanker. — Zach Wilson (@televisionaryZW) February 25, 2026

4.

Calm down Hairless Hitler, not standing and cheering for the ruling cartel is a SOTU tradition. pic.twitter.com/jFSi9QCvIR — Dooboofay (@ALPacaUrfudge) February 25, 2026

5.

It's genuinely so funny how hard they're trying to make this a thing https://t.co/7mIaakgI7R — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 25, 2026

As so often before, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – AOC – delivered a killer blow.

Why does this guy always talk like a World of Warcraft npc https://t.co/HWIIhBWpSz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2026

It went down very well.

6.

He looks like one too. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 25, 2026

7.

Steven Miller – "Energy. Power. My people are addicted to it. Their dependence made manifest after the Sunwell was destroyed. Welcome to the future…a pity you're too late to stop it. No one can stop me now. Selama ashal'anore." — Xenogenic (@Xenogenic) February 25, 2026

8.

A hobbit once left the shire and slept with an Orc, and that made Dollar Store Voldemort. — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) February 25, 2026

9.

he has a quest for us, but we're currently level gated and need more members for the raid https://t.co/lzucHXq4ko pic.twitter.com/62OOBTSXOY — Kirsche 🥥 🧁 (@KirscheVerstahl) February 25, 2026

10.

I did not have AOC with a WoW reference on my bingo card today. Lol https://t.co/X75dMba1ws — Heisenberg (@Mr_Derivatives) February 25, 2026

11.

Absolute savage and based https://t.co/pBqqE8cGSB — Veritas (@VeriitasGames) February 25, 2026

12.

my favorite girlboss referencing World of Warcraft 😭 https://t.co/LLODoOut2G — Whooith (@whooith) February 25, 2026

13.

these guys post like Sephiroth because both Steven Miller and video games writers are trying to express a menace they never experienced themselves. https://t.co/7wak2LQTOv — Amber F. Field tour guide (@AmericasComic) February 25, 2026

14.

Lmmmaaoooo AOC for Prez 😂 https://t.co/BtwtHTO40r — The Sage (@TheBBallSage) February 25, 2026

Preheat stepped up.

