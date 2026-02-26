US Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump Stephen miller

Stephen Miller’s po-faced objection to the Democrats’ refusal to stand for Trump got him thoroughly dragged, but AOC delivered the most devastatingly accurate takedown

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2026

At almost 110 minutes, Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address was the longest on record, and as anybody who has paid the slightest bit of attention could have predicted, it was a string of his usual provable lies and boasts.

Democrats staged various protests during proceedings, with Congressman Al Green’s response to the president’s disgusting racist mockery of the Obamas drawing the most attention.

CNN’s Scott Jennings shared another Democrat protest, with his Trumpian bias on full dispay.

Stephen Miller, the shadowy figure behind the Trump administration (Think Dominic Cummings if he were a 200-year-old Transylvanian count …so just Dominic Cummings) weighed in with a performative rant about the Democrats’ refusal to stand at the request of the Liar-in-chief.

His hyperbolic stylings earned him some well-deserved mockery.

As so often before, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – AOC – delivered a killer blow.

Chris Pratt in Parks and Rec doing a shocked face. Text - Oh snap

It went down very well.

Preheat stepped up.

