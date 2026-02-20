JD Vance’s attempt at a joke about AOC caused levels of tumbleweed previously unseen by human eyes, and her comeback absolutely smoked him

US cringeworthy JD Vance

Donald Trump’s inaugural Board of Peace summit was exactly what you’d expect – a ragtag band of largely right-wing governments represented by individuals who were forced to sit (and stand) through almost interminal Trump boasts and tangents.

HUMILIATING: Donald Trump forces world leaders to stand on stage while embarrassing music blares in the background. It is literally impossible for Donald Trump to avoid being a complete laughing stock on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/NTunq5zea3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 19, 2026

It very much serves them right for agreeing to be involved with the highly suspect body, which will have Trump as its leader for life – not just for the term of his presidency – and which has given itself the power to become involved in conflicts across the world.

The session saw a proposal of the imposition of a multinational ‘peacekeeping’ force in Gaza, and the allocation of $10 billion of seed money appropriated from US taxpayers without the permission of Congress, with which to begin turning the area into a riviera-style money-making opportunity for property developers, such as Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

trump’s advisor jared kushner last week presenting his plan for “new gaza,” a bunch of glass waterfront properties for rich white people built on the bodies of hundreds of thousands of murdered palestinians https://t.co/2pg1hsHQPA pic.twitter.com/XtW99Re34o — matt (@mattxiv) January 28, 2026

Hold the fuck on. Donald Trump is just gonna take $10 billion from our government and give it to his bullshit “board of peace”. The same Fucking board that HE chairs and is full of our country’s global adversaries? Are you fucking kidding me? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 19, 2026

Trump’s time at the lectern produced his customary string of embarrassing soundbites – like this.

BREAKING: Trump just now at the Board of Peace Meeting: "I don't like young handsome men. Women, I like" pic.twitter.com/4eaNqwJhgz — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 19, 2026

And this glimpse into the obsession.

🚨CRINGE: While announcing Norway is hosting a “Board of Peace,” meeting he spirals into this fantasy: “Oh, I thought when I saw this note…I'm getting the Nobel Prize. Finally. But I don't care. I don't care about Nobel Prize.” Painfully lame and the entire world is watching. pic.twitter.com/x2kg4051uS — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 19, 2026

Almost inevitably, he was caught napping.

BREAKING: Trump humiliates himself, falling fully asleep during world leader speeches at his own "Board of Peace" meeting. He must be bored of peace.pic.twitter.com/hqNtnQrFjr — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 19, 2026

Despite all that, it was left to VP JD Vance to provide the most cringeworthy moment of the event, with a presumably improvised attempt at a joke about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

JD Vance takes the mic and immediately attempts to tell a joke. He doesn't get a single laugh. Not. Even. One. pic.twitter.com/SmqLpxb8aC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

“I didn’t want to repeat our congresswoman who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich. Now I’m tempted, sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras, and maybe they’ll say nice things about me, like they do about Congresswoman Cortez.”

There’s a reason people say nice things about Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, and it’s not because she stumbled over her words a little before regaining her composure.

The reaction in the room inspired much mockery online. These scathing takedowns perfectly captured the vibe.

1.

This whiny victim will never shut up and he will never be President. https://t.co/HqJntsu6YK — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 19, 2026

2.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… no one likes JD Vance.

No one. https://t.co/jGm4C3qjMQ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 19, 2026

3.

4.

2nd least funny guy in the world https://t.co/o9N6J7SFmv — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 19, 2026

5.

JD Vance, recently returned home after being booed by everyone in Europe, attempts to tell what appears to be the worst joke that's ever told by anyone, ever: pic.twitter.com/fbrhm2KDI9 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 19, 2026

6.

Few on Earth have ever had less charisma than @JDVance https://t.co/sVX1koi2KA — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 19, 2026

7.

It’s physically painful to watch him. https://t.co/U5QFgojHmb — Auntie Ifa Charitie Hartsig 🌷⚖️🌵 (@CharitieHartsig) February 19, 2026

8.

If death via secondhand cringe were a thing, Vance would have just committed genocide. — Gaeten Dugas (@GaetenD) February 19, 2026

9.

Remember when Trump froze and just danced in the middle of a rally?

40 minutes. https://t.co/Sli6OOpQoJ — Leopards Ate My Face! (@sacrificialcall) February 19, 2026

10.

Guys like JD and Musk don’t have a single funny bone in their bodies, which is why they have to rely on the support of their terminally online Nazi goons. I do enjoy edgy humor, but these guys have nothing without their specific memes, they don’t actually understand jokes at all https://t.co/aEToiaOOMw — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 19, 2026

11.