Social Media London Sadiq Khan

Lucy Connolly seemed to blame London’s crazy drink prices on Sadiq Khan, and the delicious owns had us raising a glass – 17 of the best

Poke Reporter. Updated February 27th, 2026

We’ll never stop being baffled by those who back Lucy Connolly on her hate-speech-to-heroine-of-free-speech journey, which was achieved by going to jail for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers.

She has been courted and paraded by the far right, using the narrative of the UK oppressing her right to say whatever she wants – including calling for hotels containing asylum seekers to be burned down.

During a recent trip to London, Ms Connolly shared her displeasure at the exorbitant prices of drinks – which may be the one thing she’s got right – and she appeared to think Sadiq Khan was somehow responsible – which is clearly not the case.

£16 for a glass of wine and a water!! Yep I’m definitely in Khans territory! Cheers Photo of a restaurant table with a glass of rosé and a bottle of Harrogate water

It’s fair to say that it was no more than people expect of her, but that didn’t stop them toasting her stupidity.

