Lucy Connolly seemed to blame London’s crazy drink prices on Sadiq Khan, and the delicious owns had us raising a glass – 17 of the best

Social Media London Sadiq Khan

We’ll never stop being baffled by those who back Lucy Connolly on her hate-speech-to-heroine-of-free-speech journey, which was achieved by going to jail for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers.

She has been courted and paraded by the far right, using the narrative of the UK oppressing her right to say whatever she wants – including calling for hotels containing asylum seekers to be burned down.

The right are determined to reinvent Lucy Connolly as a victim who only ever made one 'silly tweet' Your regular reminder to always read the judge's sentencing remarks if you want the true picture.https://t.co/5Ewyv37K64 pic.twitter.com/6I0UsFQzJ6 — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) February 23, 2026

During a recent trip to London, Ms Connolly shared her displeasure at the exorbitant prices of drinks – which may be the one thing she’s got right – and she appeared to think Sadiq Khan was somehow responsible – which is clearly not the case.

It’s fair to say that it was no more than people expect of her, but that didn’t stop them toasting her stupidity.

Lucy thinks the Mayor of London sets bar prices. Bless her. she's not been out for a while. https://t.co/wEvQgoIvJy — Lou D (@louderry) February 26, 2026

Siri… show me a woman with no brain Lucy Connolly, she can always go thicker And it’s ‘Khan’s’ but hopes weren’t high pic.twitter.com/XwVLu9bX0S — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) February 26, 2026

You Race Baiting, Grifting SHITE.

You hate London, so why visit ?

It’s a War Zone according to YOU, you RACIST lowlife.

Fuck Off

We don’t want you here. #LucyConnolly https://t.co/2xztPC5YBV — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) February 26, 2026

It's easy to forget that Sadiq Khan personally sets the drinks prices in every bar in London. Thank goodness Lucy is on the ball! pic.twitter.com/gq0CBuIzDz — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 26, 2026

Occasionally I wish I was capable of selling my soul and jumping on the right wing grift machine; it must be so easy getting paid to constantly find new ways to blame everything on Sadiq Khan. https://t.co/HV07nH23FQ — Charlie Davies (@cgdav135) February 26, 2026

As if the @MayorofLondon Sadiq Khan has any control over the Price of alcohol, and in your RACIST case, a glass of wine.

You Racist Dumb Fuck https://t.co/2xztPC5YBV — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) February 26, 2026

You do know the Mayor of London doesn’t set drink prices, right? You know that’s not remotely part of his job.. right? — Bite Your Brum (she/her) (@BiteYourBrum) February 26, 2026

You clearly have a drinks menu in front of you and yet you chose scan the QR code and pay a price you didn’t like so you could complain about it on social media.

It’s a bit like breaking the law, pleading guilty and then complaining about going to jail. — Mike H (@mikoh123) February 26, 2026

