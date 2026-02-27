New York mayor Zohran Mamdani just totally played Donald Trump and all it took was a fake newspaper singing his praises

Politics donald trump Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump’s biggest crush visited the White House again and the results were just as startling as the first time.

NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, proud Socialist, met with the President in his office to discuss a potential housing project in New York City. New York is seeking to secure $21 billion in federal grants for a project that would lead to the construction of 12,000 affordable homes in the city.

So Mamndani printed up a fake newspaper to make Trump look good. And it worked! Look at those pearly whites!

I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon. I’m looking forward to building more housing in New York City. pic.twitter.com/XnPbt0KXYU — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 26, 2026

In a plot twists absolutely nobody saw coming, Mamdani certainly seems to be the Big Apple of Trump’s eye. He even got Trump to release a Columbia University DHS detainee.

Just got off the phone with President Trump. In our meeting earlier, I shared my concerns about Columbia student Elmina Aghayeva, who was detained by ICE this morning. He has just informed me that she will be released imminently. https://t.co/rvmTWpq83r — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 26, 2026

Can everyone else please take some notes so America can get this big orange maniac under control?

Twitter was flabbergasted by the turn of events.

1.

Eric Trump has never seen that smile in his life — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 26, 2026

2.

Find someone who smiles around you the way Trump smiles next to Mamdani — JR (@PurelyJR) February 26, 2026

3.

He met Donald Trump while fasting from food and drink all day and got us 12,000 new housing units promised and a Columbia student freed from federal custody. That, New York City, is what we call a RAMADAN MUBARAK. https://t.co/hDkGv0pZI4 — Asad🗽🍎 (@AsadFromNYC) February 26, 2026

4.

Inside this latest Trump-Mamdani meeting:

-Last time the two met, Trump asked him to return with ideas to build big things. Mamdani came back with a massive housing proposal

-Mamdani’s team created mock headlines to show Trump how such a project would be received. He was “very… https://t.co/s7dtN7Qj8F — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 26, 2026

5.

Mamdami meeting Trump to pitch a housing project by creating mock headlines that praise Trump for supporting said housing project shows a profound understanding of incentives https://t.co/sALrehEqt7 — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) February 26, 2026

6.

Speechless. Literally jaw droppingly good. https://t.co/g0busgGHJT — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) February 26, 2026

7.