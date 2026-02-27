Politics donald trump Zohran Mamdani

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani just totally played Donald Trump and all it took was a fake newspaper singing his praises

Saul Hutson. Updated February 27th, 2026

Donald Trump’s biggest crush visited the White House again and the results were just as startling as the first time.

NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, proud Socialist, met with the President in his office to discuss a potential housing project in New York City. New York is seeking to secure $21 billion in federal grants for a project that would lead to the construction of 12,000 affordable homes in the city.

So Mamndani printed up a fake newspaper to make Trump look good. And it worked! Look at those pearly whites!

In a plot twists absolutely nobody saw coming, Mamdani certainly seems to be the Big Apple of Trump’s eye. He even got Trump to release a Columbia University DHS detainee.

Can everyone else please take some notes so America can get this big orange maniac under control?

Twitter was flabbergasted by the turn of events.

