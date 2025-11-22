Zohran Mamdani called Trump a fascist in the Oval Office, with Trump’s permission – 20 priceless responses to the president’s love-in

News donald trump US politics Zohran Mamdani

People expected fireworks from the first meeting between Donald Trump and the mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani.

Afterall, Mamdani blasted Trump all throughout his campaign and called the president a “despot” in his election night speech. Trump, meanwhile, previously called the mayor a “communist lunatic”.

But the pair’s White House summit on Friday seemed to be all love, not war. Trump talked about their shared love of New York.

Trump begins the on-camera portion of his meeting with Mamdani with some gracious words about his campaign pic.twitter.com/47hswWKXLV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

Working people have been left behind in New York. In the wealthiest city in the world, one in five can’t afford $2.90 for the train or bus. As I told Trump today— it’s time to put those people right back at the heart of our politics. pic.twitter.com/PUVQfuT38s — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 21, 2025

Then came the killer moment. A reporter quoted Mamdani as calling Trump a “fascist” and asked: “Are you affirming you think President Trump is a fascist?”

Mamdani, seeming to blush, was about to answer, when Trump patted him on the arm and said: “That’s OK. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it, I don’t mind.”

Mamdani, smiling, then said: “Yes.”

Q: Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist? MAMDANI: I’ve spoken about– TRUMP: That’s okay. You can just say yes. I don’t mind. pic.twitter.com/uWZFRcmGxB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

For his part, Trump said he doesn’t believe Mamdani is a “jihadist”.

Q: Stefanik has called Mamdani a ‘jihadist.’ Do you think you’re standing next to a jihadist right now? TRUMP: No, I don’t. I met with a man who’s a very rational person pic.twitter.com/DrdUFhwNHX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

There’s been a huge reaction online to the meeting, so here’s a taster of the responses.

I have to admit, I was saying that trump would be charmed by zohran but I really could not have anticipated him patting him on the arm and going “it’s okay sweetie, you can call me a fascist if you want to” https://t.co/btVN2B76ez — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) November 21, 2025

He knew he was boutta cook in that meeting LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/0TEX8MQuKG — zay dante (@zaydante) November 21, 2025

Pretty sure Zohran just charmed Donald Trump into agreeing that he’s a fascist. — Brad Lander (@bradlander) November 21, 2025

Posting the solo shot, he’s smitten https://t.co/49EACQtb6f — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 22, 2025

It’s worth noting that @JDVance reacted to the Mamdani meeting by joking that he might have to come down with a stomach bug today so he could miss it Trump is a skilled politician. His Vice President and potential successor comes off as an aloof, snippy ideologue who struggles… https://t.co/akppdALgy2 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 21, 2025

POTUS has a lot of good moments but this is an all-timer https://t.co/Ge0vYEiJhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 21, 2025

JD Vance watching Donald Trump enjoying being around Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/qlrVtvEEXZ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 21, 2025

The GOP watching Trump call Mamdani a good guy and disagreeing with claims that he’s a jihadist on live television and basically undercutting every attack they have on him pic.twitter.com/LSyHusj50O — MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) November 21, 2025

Trump is posting photos of his love fest with Mamdani while MAGA is melting down online over the meeting. It’s just too funny. The Republicans are in complete shambles! pic.twitter.com/CY5a0ioJQl — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 22, 2025

