News donald trump US politics Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani called Trump a fascist in the Oval Office, with Trump’s permission – 20 priceless responses to the president’s love-in

Michael White. Updated November 22nd, 2025

People expected fireworks from the first meeting between Donald Trump and the mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani.

Afterall, Mamdani blasted Trump all throughout his campaign and called the president a “despot” in his election night speech. Trump, meanwhile, previously called the mayor a “communist lunatic”.

But the pair’s White House summit on Friday seemed to be all love, not war. Trump talked about their shared love of New York.

Then came the killer moment. A reporter quoted Mamdani as calling Trump a “fascist” and asked: “Are you affirming you think President Trump is a fascist?”

Mamdani, seeming to blush, was about to answer, when Trump patted him on the arm and said: “That’s OK. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it, I don’t mind.”

Mamdani, smiling, then said: “Yes.”

For his part, Trump said he doesn’t believe Mamdani is a “jihadist”.

There’s been a huge reaction online to the meeting, so here’s a taster of the responses.

