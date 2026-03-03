US donald trump

Nothing to see here – just Donald Trump wanging on about the White House curtains and his enormous ballroom in between updates about his latest war

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 3rd, 2026

Donald Trump managed to stay away from Mar-a-Lago long enough to oversee a Medal of Honor award ceremony for three retired soldiers at the White House on Monday.

He looked absolutely thrilled about it.

As he always does on these occasions, he ‘joked’ about wanting one for himself. We’re sure he’ll find a way to get one eventually. Order an ice agent to mug a recipient, bully one of the old soldiers into giving him a medal as a gift – something like that.

He talked, of course, about the situation in the Middle East, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wax lyrical on the really important stuff – the drapes, and the ongoing work to build the enormous ballroom he commissioned without permission.

We’re sure the three military heroes were thrilled to hear all about the drapes (commissioned during the Clinton era, by the way) and the progress of the ballroom.

The internet was all over it, too – and not in a good way.

