Nothing to see here – just Donald Trump wanging on about the White House curtains and his enormous ballroom in between updates about his latest war

Donald Trump managed to stay away from Mar-a-Lago long enough to oversee a Medal of Honor award ceremony for three retired soldiers at the White House on Monday.

He looked absolutely thrilled about it.

Trump struggles to keep his eyes open while listening to a story about a Medal of Honor recipient being mortally wounded in combat pic.twitter.com/rX18eAJHM7 — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 2, 2026

As he always does on these occasions, he ‘joked’ about wanting one for himself. We’re sure he’ll find a way to get one eventually. Order an ice agent to mug a recipient, bully one of the old soldiers into giving him a medal as a gift – something like that.

Trump on the Medal of Honor: "I tried for myself. I've tried numerous times to get one by myself. I keep getting shut down." pic.twitter.com/zxILTle7oO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

He talked, of course, about the situation in the Middle East, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wax lyrical on the really important stuff – the drapes, and the ongoing work to build the enormous ballroom he commissioned without permission.

Trump: "See that nice drape? When that comes down right now you see a very very deep hole, but in about a year and half you're gonna see a very very beautiful building. And there's your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice I think I'll leave it and save money on… pic.twitter.com/jZXTQ02lib — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

We’re sure the three military heroes were thrilled to hear all about the drapes (commissioned during the Clinton era, by the way) and the progress of the ballroom.

The internet was all over it, too – and not in a good way.

Four U.S. soldiers have tragically fallen in Donald Trump's reckless, chaotic war with Iran. California salutes the courage and enduring sacrifice of our service members and their loved ones. But our Commander in Chief? Don't worry, he's focused on what really matters: himself. https://t.co/OmrfaZKejC — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 2, 2026

Thoughtful comments from the president after starting a war. https://t.co/u8yLuzdZqm — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) March 2, 2026

Four of our service members are dead dozens more are critically injured, and this motherfucker is talking about drapes. Drapes. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 2, 2026

We have sent thousands of our sons and daughters to war on this man’s whim without Congressional authorization or any idea of an end goal or plan…and he’s talking about decorating. Just absolutely pitiful. https://t.co/jnSPFyJAr4 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 2, 2026

AMERICAN SOLDIERS ARE DYING! Trump – Look at my drapes and ballroom! — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) March 2, 2026

This is a Medal of Honor ceremony. The military veterans and their families are here listening to this. https://t.co/w6wqdYswDu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2026

It’s impossible for him to speak without talking about his ballroom that nobody gives a fuck about. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) March 2, 2026

It's worth noting that Trump is putting infinitely more effort into selling his ballroom to the American people than anyone in his administration is on selling the attack on Iran. https://t.co/NUKCazAdh4 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) March 2, 2026

Laser focused on affordability https://t.co/aEL03aRMyo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 2, 2026

