US president xi Stephen miller

President Xi’s withering takedown of Stephen Miller put people in the unusual position of cheering the Chinese president

John Plunkett. Updated May 19th, 2026

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Not the first time we’ve featured President Xi of China on these pages, but it might be the first time we’ve empathised with him. Ever.

It’s this video of the Chinese premier being introduced by Donald Trump to his Cabinet during his visit to China and there was one person in particular who caught Xi’s eye.

And that was Trump’s deputy chief of staff for Policy and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller, surely the only man alive who can make Pete Hegseth seem charming by comparison.

The pair didn’t exchange any words but they really didn’t need to. Because … watch.

And from this angle it was even better.

Made us feel anxious just watching it.

And while the clip is clearly from a few days back it’s only just gone through the roof on Twitter. And these people surely said it best.

Source @WUTangKids