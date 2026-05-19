President Xi’s withering takedown of Stephen Miller put people in the unusual position of cheering the Chinese president

US president xi Stephen miller

Not the first time we’ve featured President Xi of China on these pages, but it might be the first time we’ve empathised with him. Ever.

It’s this video of the Chinese premier being introduced by Donald Trump to his Cabinet during his visit to China and there was one person in particular who caught Xi’s eye.

And that was Trump’s deputy chief of staff for Policy and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller, surely the only man alive who can make Pete Hegseth seem charming by comparison.

The pair didn’t exchange any words but they really didn’t need to. Because … watch.

They way Xi paused and started down Stephen Miller’s Nazi ass is killing me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BJKKjnAorr — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 14, 2026

And from this angle it was even better.

This view of Xi dressing down Stephen Miller is is even better 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A95rmh3jfU https://t.co/TJqE4Xf8N3 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 18, 2026

Made us feel anxious just watching it.

And while the clip is clearly from a few days back it’s only just gone through the roof on Twitter. And these people surely said it best.

Xi: Oh you’re the one with the dumb memes pic.twitter.com/mOslSHhJoS — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 14, 2026

That loser is so mad 🤣 https://t.co/upBY3z3Uos — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 14, 2026

because out of all these people, he was the only one visibly disrespectful and Xi noticed that. https://t.co/iMXzHu3FpE — Waqas (@worqas) May 14, 2026

Stephen Miller got dressed down😆 https://t.co/z9S9XyTNaz — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) May 14, 2026

Stephen Miller at that moment👇 pic.twitter.com/2NGF0Lt73k — Cowboy Beans (@ande56495) May 18, 2026

Source @WUTangKids