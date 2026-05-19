Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick
This MP’s top trolling of Tory turned Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick is a properly funny House of Commons moment
To the House of Commons – no, stick with us, please – where it turns out it’s not just a pit of despair and school playground backbiting – it can actually be properly funny.
Not very often, we know, but this was definitely one of those moments, some top tier trolling of Reform UK’s new(ish) – he officially joined from the Conservative Party in January – MP, Robert Jenrick.
Jenrick “where are we?”
“You’re in a different party”
This is hilarious. What a put down.pic.twitter.com/OURwfsTod9
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 18, 2026
Made so much better by how infuriated he is by the whole thing.
And kudos to the MP responsible!
Hilarious. Who is this? pic.twitter.com/WYD7fgXR93
— Michael Snowdon (@Blogsbloke) May 18, 2026
👆 Max Wilkinson(LibDem MP) 👍
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 18, 2026
Bravo, sir.
Absolutely hilarious https://t.co/LT4LOTRfX4
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 18, 2026
I needed that today. Just perfect comic timing too.
— helen (@Hel3nrose) May 18, 2026
I find it so incredibly baffling that he used to occupy such an incredibly prominent position on the Conservative frontbench; now he speaks to a quarter full House -with not even his Reform colleagues bothering to show up- and is roundly laughed at https://t.co/U6QRnVPid4
— ⸆⸉ (@redelitist) May 18, 2026
I could watch him being laughed at all day
— Urbanponds101 (@urbanponds101) May 18, 2026
Reform certainly getting stick in Parliament today https://t.co/a2Bb6IbWoO
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 18, 2026
This is so funny like positively a skit on purpose
— ᵀᴴᴱ ᴼᴿᴵᴳᴵᴻᴬᴸ McCoy (@Teaziii) May 18, 2026
Generic is such a little bellend – definition of a chancer. https://t.co/1bLTYHWoux
— Felix (@hfc_felix) May 18, 2026
Last word to the man himself. No not you, Jenrick.
It was nice of the Tory defector @RobertJenrick to set me up for an obvious joke at his expense… https://t.co/HIDel3XBFv
— Max Wilkinson MP (@mpmwilko) May 19, 2026
Source @narindertweets