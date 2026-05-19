Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

This MP’s top trolling of Tory turned Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick is a properly funny House of Commons moment

John Plunkett. Updated May 19th, 2026

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To the House of Commons – no, stick with us, please – where it turns out it’s not just a pit of despair and school playground backbiting – it can actually be properly funny.

Not very often, we know, but this was definitely one of those moments, some top tier trolling of Reform UK’s new(ish) – he officially joined from the Conservative Party in January – MP, Robert Jenrick.

Made so much better by how infuriated he is by the whole thing.

And kudos to the MP responsible!

Bravo, sir.

Last word to the man himself. No not you, Jenrick.

Source @narindertweets