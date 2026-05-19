This MP’s top trolling of Tory turned Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick is a properly funny House of Commons moment

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

To the House of Commons – no, stick with us, please – where it turns out it’s not just a pit of despair and school playground backbiting – it can actually be properly funny.

Not very often, we know, but this was definitely one of those moments, some top tier trolling of Reform UK’s new(ish) – he officially joined from the Conservative Party in January – MP, Robert Jenrick.

Jenrick “where are we?” “You’re in a different party” This is hilarious. What a put down.pic.twitter.com/OURwfsTod9 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 18, 2026

Made so much better by how infuriated he is by the whole thing.

And kudos to the MP responsible!

Bravo, sir.

I needed that today. Just perfect comic timing too. — helen (@Hel3nrose) May 18, 2026

I find it so incredibly baffling that he used to occupy such an incredibly prominent position on the Conservative frontbench; now he speaks to a quarter full House -with not even his Reform colleagues bothering to show up- and is roundly laughed at https://t.co/U6QRnVPid4 — ⸆⸉ (@redelitist) May 18, 2026

I could watch him being laughed at all day — Urbanponds101 (@urbanponds101) May 18, 2026

Reform certainly getting stick in Parliament today https://t.co/a2Bb6IbWoO — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 18, 2026

This is so funny like positively a skit on purpose — ᵀᴴᴱ ᴼᴿᴵᴳᴵᴻᴬᴸ McCoy (@Teaziii) May 18, 2026

Generic is such a little bellend – definition of a chancer. https://t.co/1bLTYHWoux — Felix (@hfc_felix) May 18, 2026

Last word to the man himself. No not you, Jenrick.

It was nice of the Tory defector @RobertJenrick to set me up for an obvious joke at his expense… https://t.co/HIDel3XBFv — Max Wilkinson MP (@mpmwilko) May 19, 2026

Source @narindertweets