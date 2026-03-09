US donald trump

Donald Trump tried his stupid handshake thing on the president of Paraquay and it backfired to supremely satisfying effect

John Plunkett. Updated March 9th, 2026

It’s well known that Donald Trump has a thing for stupid handshakes, yanking away on his opposite number’s hand as if he suspected them of incorporating the false arm Rod Hull once wrapped around Emu (one for younger readers there).

It was more a feature of his first than second term in the White House, although now it appears that Trump is getting back into the swing of his ridiculous ‘power move’ after he did this meeting Santiago Peña, the president of Paraguay, in Florida on Saturday.

Better luck next time, Donny!

And we’d like to shake hands with all the people who responded like this.

