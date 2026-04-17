US Britain comebacks

The governor of Mississippi took a bigoted swipe at the UK and these Brits’ magnificent comebacks will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated April 17th, 2026

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Like us, you probably won’t have come across Tate Reeves who – apart from having an exceptionally American name – is also governor of Mississippi.

We mention them because Reeves spotted a claim about where the UK would rank if it became the 51st state of the United States (the methodology involved is muddled/absolute bollocks, depending on how generous you’re feeling).

Anyway, the Mississippi governor didn’t just share the tweet, he doubled down on it in especially bigoted style.

And we mention it not because we wanted to introduce more Tate Reeves into your life than is strictly necessary (none at all) but because it prompted no end of magnificent comebacks many, if not all, from the good people of the United Kingdom.

And it’s make you feel proud to be British.

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