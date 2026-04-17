The governor of Mississippi took a bigoted swipe at the UK and these Brits’ magnificent comebacks will make you proud to be British

US Britain comebacks

Like us, you probably won’t have come across Tate Reeves who – apart from having an exceptionally American name – is also governor of Mississippi.

We mention them because Reeves spotted a claim about where the UK would rank if it became the 51st state of the United States (the methodology involved is muddled/absolute bollocks, depending on how generous you’re feeling).

If the UK joined the US as the 51st state. We would be the poorest state in the entire union. Mississippi which is portrayed at swamp dwelling hillbillies in majority of international media is above us. I don’t think people grasp how far we’ve fallen in real terms when it… https://t.co/IPgKW4HqLg — Dominic McGregor (@DominicMcGregor) April 15, 2026

Anyway, the Mississippi governor didn’t just share the tweet, he doubled down on it in especially bigoted style.

As we say in Mississippi,

“Bless Your Heart.” Or as you say in the UK,

“As-Salamu Alaykum.” https://t.co/oCajoT8LQ7 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 16, 2026

And we mention it not because we wanted to introduce more Tate Reeves into your life than is strictly necessary (none at all) but because it prompted no end of magnificent comebacks many, if not all, from the good people of the United Kingdom.

And it’s make you feel proud to be British.

1.

Mississippi has 4.8% the population of England and 21.7% as many murders. https://t.co/Qc5rS8kaaD — santos-inistas (@JDabknee) April 16, 2026

2.

or as they say in Mississippi ”she’s a terrible sister, but a great wife” — Pie May (@whitelotusm4) April 16, 2026

3.

and yet the us minimum wage is $7.50 the equivalent of £5.50. i don’t think the cost of living in usa is lower than uk — cath liff (@CathLiff) April 16, 2026

4.

Not the GDP bollocks again. Now do quality of life and public services. Mississippi is portrayed as a poverty ridden swamp because it is. pic.twitter.com/0UIRHvmuAy — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) April 16, 2026

5.

I couldn’t even imagine living in such a shitehole as the one you govern. pic.twitter.com/r87gw1zHxN — thelefttake (@thelefttake) April 16, 2026

6.

As you say in America “let the rich and powerful child sex offenders go free”. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) April 16, 2026

7.