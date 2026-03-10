Donald Trump claims that people ‘died and are walking around with no legs’, in case you were wondering if it’s time for another cognitive test – 19 facepalms

US donald trump Iran

In ‘of course he did’ news, Donald Trump held a press conference at his golf resort, the Trump National Doral in Miami, no doubt costing the beleaguered taxpayers a small fortune in whatever he charged the press and his entourage to be there. Grifters gonna grift.

It was a rambling string of contradictions, with the president claiming –

The war with Iran is almost over, but also not. He wants regime change, but only internally and he’ll work with the IRGC. Putin, who has reportedly been providing Iran with anti-US intelligence, wants to be helpful regarding the war.

Perhaps the problem there was that Putin didn’t specify which side he wanted to help.

On the topic of the long-running threat from Iran, whether directly or through Iranian-backed terrorism, Trump referenced the brutality of such things as roadside bombs encountered in Iraq, which we can’t guarantee he knows is a different country.

It was definitely an off-script comment – because it took a very odd turn.

Trump: All of the people that died through the roadside bombs. Died and are right now walking around with no legs. pic.twitter.com/0TMemHeQyL — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2026

It’s the second time in a few days he’s made the claim, so it’s clearly just part of the weave now.

Of course, prosthetics exist, and many people are walking around with no legs. That didn’t stop people from questioning whether Trump was quite in control of his mental faculties.

