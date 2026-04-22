‘What is a job that looks incredibly fun from the outside, but is actually a soul-crushing nightmare?’ – 21 secretly crappy career paths

Life r/AskReddit work

If you’re one of the rare people who grew up to do their dream job, congratulations …maybe. Sometimes, getting what you want can be the point at which you realise you don’t want it, and even jobs that look really cool from the outside can be very different for those who have them.

Over on r/AskReddit, BoardOk101 went fishing for info.

“What is a job that looks incredibly fun from the outside, but is actually a soul-crushing nightmare?”

It seems that plenty of jobs fit the bill. Read through these before you send off your application.

1.

Comic book artist. You grow up loving these characters and it’s a dream to draw them but the companies prey on that and pay shit money with ridiculous deadlines.

DarwinofArabia

2.

Married to someone in tv production. Everyone thinks it’s glam, it’s actually LONG hours of soul crushing work overseen by people who are willing to sacrifice your health and happiness so someone can half-watch their shitty show while they scroll instagram.

Apprehensive-Ad9832

3.



Park Ranger. While some people think of Park Ranger work “oh how lovely being outside in a gorgeous park” in fact you are usually managing the public’s self destructive behaviors when they come to unleash their inner selves in the parks

Fatal-Eggs2024

4.

I work in a chocolate factory. 16th year now. Everyday I sit in the parking lot for about 10 minutes going over the reasons why I need the job in my head.

Tinshnipz

5.



Working at a dog daycare. Sounds like getting paid to play with dogs all day. In reality its getting bit, covered in pee, breaking up fights, and going home smelling like wet fur.

subpizzas

6.



Owning a restaurant.

prestigiousnewt9832

7.



Video game tester. From outside: “play games all day!” Reality: endless bug repetition, tight deadlines, low pay.

Negative-baker-2141

8.

I worked for MTV in the noughties. From the outside, it sounds like pure fun – watching TV, music, events, VJs etc. In reality, I was babysitting irresponsible VJs who would be chronically late for flights and events, and throw all sorts of diva hissy fits. Clients who wanted me to procure drugs for them. 12-14hr days at event sites setting up and tearing down, living in shitty hotels. Having to “party” with clients to dawn then going to work the entire next day in the morning. I burnt out after a year.

VincentVan_dough

9.

Teaching nearly killed me. I did it for 30 years and it just got worse and worse. I left after having a chair bounced off my head for the third time in a year and the kids LIKED me.

BobMonroeFanClub

10.

Anything where you have to travel. Especially travel by plane. People think, oh you get to see the sites. Expense reports. No. At best, its just a verrrry long commute. It sucks.

jjflash778

11.