This ‘solution’ to the chaos Trump has unleashed in the Middle East wasn’t the slam-dunk they thought it was – 14 funniest comebacks

Politics donald trump Iran

One of the many entirely predictable consequences of Donald Trump’s war on Iran was the effective shutting down of the strait of Hormuz, the key transit passage for the global oil trade.

The only sea passage from the Persian sea to the open ocean, it has already seen multiple oil tankers set ablaze as a result of Iranian mines and direct attacks by drones and missiles.

JUST IN – American owned oil tanker struck by explosive drone boats near Iraqi waters, preliminary reports indicate — TankerTrackers pic.twitter.com/Tpu1tXje6u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2026

Which prompted this particular Twitter dude – 1.8m followers and counting – to share their possible ‘solution’ to the emerging global energy crisis.

And it’s fair to say it wasn’t the slam-dunk they presumably thought it was.

Can this be a solution? pic.twitter.com/gOPFyDOakW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 11, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Bro thinks they can just Mad Max a couple million barrels of crude through the deserts of Oman every day https://t.co/LG9LwBXljq — dane 🚩 (@buckadeath) March 12, 2026

2.

Let’s go old school pic.twitter.com/GXsGbk9OoM — Jamal Gurhan (@JamalGurhan) March 11, 2026

3.

4.

5.

Could Barron Trump form a land bridge? pic.twitter.com/Dw8bYWsQE3 — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) March 11, 2026

6.

We live in the dumbest fucking timeline in human history. https://t.co/LSi8t47z0k — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 12, 2026

7.